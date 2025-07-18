By NAN Travel News Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 18, 2025: Caribbean-bound travelers, rejoice. A wave of new flight routes and expanded service is transforming how tourists and diaspora alike can access some of the region’s most sought-after destinations — just in time for winter travel season to make travel to this region easier. From Dominica to Curaçao, Anguilla to St. Maarten, airlines are restoring lost links, launching brand-new service, and increasing frequencies — a win for connectivity, tourism recovery, and regional resilience.

On July 14th, the inaugural flight celebration of Z Air took place, marking the launch of its new route from Curaçao to St. Maarten.

Dominica Reconnects With San Juan and Expands Trinidad Flights

The Commonwealth of Dominica is celebrating a major connectivity breakthrough. Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has launched a new route from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Dominica, restoring a vital air bridge that had gone dark after Silver Airways ceased operations.

CAL’s new route departs San Juan at 4:00 p.m. — ideal for mainland U.S. connections — and returns from Dominica at 10:00 a.m., easing burdens on early-morning travelers. In addition, flights between Trinidad and Dominica are increasing in frequency, enhancing access for visitors from New York (JFK) and Toronto, two of Dominica’s largest source markets.

“This development responds directly to the needs of travelers, tour operators, and Dominican nationals abroad,” said Tourism Minister Denise Charles-Pemberton, who emphasized how the move supports the island’s broader air access strategy ahead of its future international airport.

Z Air Connects Curaçao to St. Maarten Three Times a Week

On July 14th, Curaçao-based Z Air launched its inaugural service to St. Maarten, offering three weekly flights (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays) using Embraer 140 jets.

The route not only expands inter-island options for Caribbean residents and visitors, but also underscores Curaçao’s growing role as a regional hub. Officials from the Government of Curaçao, Tourist Board, and Airport Holding marked the occasion with a celebratory ceremony — complete with a commemorative plaque and a runway water salute. Local dignitaries praised the airline’s commitment to expanding regional aviation services and deepening inter-island ties across the Dutch Caribbean.

Anguilla Gets Direct Flights from Boston and Baltimore via BermudAir

In what officials call a “game-changer” for high-end tourism, BermudAir is launching direct service from Boston and Baltimore to Anguilla, beginning December 20, 2025, through April 8, 2026, marking a significant milestone for the airline. Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays using 2×2 Embraer E-Jets — say goodbye to middle seats.

“Reliable and convenient air access from these strategic gateways is essential to developing Anguilla as a premier destination,” said Tourism Minister Hon. Cardigan Connor.

Known for its luxurious resorts, sugar-white beaches, and elite culinary scene, Anguilla is BermudAir’s first destination outside of Bermuda.

Chicago to St. Maarten Nonstop Launches in November

American Airlines will begin nonstop weekly flights from Chicago O’Hare to St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport on November 8, 2025, offering Windy City travelers a direct escape to the sun-kissed shores of this dual-nation island.

Known for its famous Maho Beach landing, where jets soar just feet above sunbathers, St. Maarten is one of the Caribbean’s most unique and vibrant destinations — home to French flair, Dutch charm, and nonstop fun.

The new route lands as Princess Juliana International Airport completes a major terminal overhaul, offering modern amenities and smoother arrivals.

More Flights, More Access, More Caribbean

Whether you’re heading to Dominica’s lush trails, St. Maarten’s beach bars, Anguilla’s serene shores, or Curaçao’s colorful cityscapes, new flight options are making the Caribbean more connected than ever.

As airlines ramp up service and new routes open, the future of Caribbean travel is looking bright — and just one flight away.



Stay tuned to NewsAmericasNow.com for ongoing updates on Caribbean air access.