By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 18, 2025: It’s New Music Friday, and the Caribbean’s musical heartbeat is pulsing louder than ever. This week’s lineup of fresh releases features a mix of island soul, reggae roots, and creative collaborations that spotlight just how expansive Caribbean talent really is. From chart-toppers to underground favorites, here are four new tracks that deserve a place on your weekend playlist.

Lila Iké & Masicka — “Romantic”

Two of Jamaica’s most exciting artists team up again for “Romantic”, a sultry, nostalgic nod to the iconic “Romantic Call” by Patra. Lila Iké, known for her soulful reggae delivery, blends seamlessly with Masicka, one of dancehall’s lyrical kings, to give us a genre-blending track that feels both classic and fresh.

“Romantic” marks the second collaboration between the pair — following their hit “Triumph” — and is the fourth single off Lila’s highly anticipated debut album Treasure Self Love, out August 22 via Ineffable Records, Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Collective, and Lila’s Wurl Iké Records.

Lila, who’s performed on NPR Tiny Desk and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has earned accolades from Rolling Stone, Vogue, The New York Times, and more. With recent tours in Japan and Europe, she continues to represent modern reggae on a global scale.

🎧 Watch/Listen HERE

Irie Souljah — “I Know Dem”

Irie Souljah, the Spanish-born, Jamaica-based reggae artist, drops “I Know Dem”, the final single before his new album World Citizen drops on August 1. Known for his spiritual, roots-heavy reggae, Irie’s newest track delivers a message of resilience and authenticity — in both lyrics and tone.

His upcoming album includes features from Kabaka Pyramid and Alborosie, and follows the success of his 2023 project All About Love, which featured Anthony B, Chronic Law, and Iya Terra. A seasoned stage performer, Irie Souljah has played alongside Chronixx, Cocoa Tea, and Damian Marley.

Currently on tour across Germany, Denmark, Spain, and Italy, Souljah is proof that reggae’s reach is global — and powerful.

🎵 Listen and view now

Nailah Blackman — “Busy Body” and “Desert Flower”

Trinidadian powerhouse Nailah Blackman is back with “Busy Body” and “Desert Flower.” Busy Body is a bold, genre-blending anthem that brings her signature mix of sass, soul, and soca-infused flair. This track is everything fans love about Nailah: vibrant, high-energy, and impossible not to dance to.

Written by Nailah, Anson Pro, Felicia Jones, and Michael Coleman, the song was produced by Anson Pro with additional production from Jakey Krumm. It was mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Leslie Brathwaite and mastered by Johann Seaton, giving it a polished, radio-ready feel while still pulsing with island energy.

The official music video, directed with Nailah’s usual bold visuals and expressive style, enhances the track’s celebration of freedom and individuality — themes that run through much of her recent work. Busy Body is fun, flirty, and full of rhythm, showing Nailah’s continued growth as both a performer and storyteller.

🎥 Watch: Busy Body Official Video

“Desert Flower”

On “Desert Flower” Blackman surprises fans with an introspective, guitar-laced track that leans more acoustic soul than her usual Carnival bangers. It’s a lyrical, vulnerable moment — a sonic shift that showcases her artistic range.

Nailah wrote and co-produced the song with Anson Pro, also playing lead guitar. The track was mixed by Anson Pro and mastered by Madmen Productions, with a visually stunning music video co-directed by Nailah and Precise Lee Film.

Known for fusing soca with R&B, pop, and reggae, “Desert Flower” continues Nailah’s path as one of the Caribbean’s most versatile new-generation artists. It’s raw, reflective, and refreshingly different.

🎥 Watch: Desert Flower Official Video