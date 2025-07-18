By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, KINGSTON, JAMAICA, Fri. July 18, 2025: West Indies cricket has hit rock bottom – again. And one of the region’s most respected voices isn’t holding back.

Following the team’s historic collapse for just 27 runs in their second innings against Australia at Sabina Park – the second-lowest Test total in cricket history – Sir Andy Roberts has delivered a blistering critique, calling for accountability at the highest levels of the sport’s leadership.

“The Director of Cricket should walk, the President should walk, the coach should walk, first and foremost,” the legendary Antiguan fast bowler said in a fiery public statement. “How can one person have that much control over the fortunes of five million people?”

FLASHBACK – Hardik Pandya of India (L) shakes hands with Sir Andy Roberts as he receives his Player of the Match trophy after the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. (Photo by Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

Roberts’ comments come amid growing public outrage over what many see as years of systemic neglect, shortsighted management, and a troubling concentration of power. Head coach Daren Sammy, who also serves as chief selector, has drawn criticism for wielding near-total control over team affairs, despite the squad’s continued slide into irrelevance on the global stage.

A Collapse Deeper Than the Scorecard

While the numbers speak for themselves — a series whitewash by Australia and an almost surreal three-wicket loss in the first over of the final Test — Roberts says the deeper issue is not performance, but leadership culture.

“Meetings won’t fix this,” he declared. “We need proper development, starting from youth cricket with qualified coaches. The problems run much deeper.”

His skepticism follows the announcement by Cricket West Indies (CWI) of an emergency review, bringing in iconic figures like Sir Viv Richards, Sir Clive Lloyd, and Brian Lara to assess the state of play. While the move may reassure some fans, Roberts sees it as more smoke than fire — a PR reflex rather than a strategic course correction.

Calling Out Division and Deflection

Roberts also turned his sights on CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow, condemning his recent remarks suggesting that criticism of Sammy was rooted in anti-St. Lucian sentiment.

“He must apologise,” Roberts insisted. “Barbadians criticised Viv and Richie as captains, but no one claimed it was because they were Antiguans. Shallow’s words fuel division.”

At a time when regional unity is sorely needed to rebuild from the ruins, Roberts sees this as a dangerous distraction — one that shifts the focus away from results and onto identity politics.

More Than a Bad Series — A Crisis of Credibility

This isn’t just about one bad tour. To Roberts and a growing chorus of former players, fans, and analysts, this moment