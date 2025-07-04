News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, July 4, 2025: It’s July Fourth in the U.S., but Caribbean artists are making sure the celebrations come with a global, island twist. From Dancehall to Reggae and Afrobeats-infused collaborations, here are some of the hottest new Caribbean tracks dropping just in time to soundtrack your summer:

Sean Paul Ignites Summer with “Ginger”

Sean Paul performs live onstage during Rosendal Garden Party at Djurgården on June 15, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Iwi Onodera/Getty Images)

International Dancehall icon Sean Paul returns with the sizzling new single “Ginger”, released today via OneRPM. With his signature vocals, spicy lyrics, and undeniable island vibes, “Ginger” is poised to become the anthem of the season.

“‘Ginger’ is all about that fiery connection — you know that energy someone brings into your life that’s different, exciting, unforgettable,” says Sean Paul. “Dancehall is universal, and this one’s for all my spicey ladies and everyone who’s ever felt that spark.”

Fresh off a sold-out European tour and preparing to join Wiz Khalifa’s Good Vibes Tour, Sean Paul proves once again why he’s one of the world’s most consistent hitmakers.

🎧 Listen Now: STREAM “Ginger”

📺 Watch Official Visualizer

Zamunda & Fantan Mojah Team Up for “Roots Rock Reggae”

Two of Reggae’s powerful voices, Zamunda and Fantan Mojah, join forces on “Roots Rock Reggae”, produced by Natures Way Entertainment. The song, out today, is the first single from the upcoming Roots Rock Reggae riddim, recorded at the iconic Tuff Gong Studios in Kingston, Jamaica.

“The energy was great from the start. Once Fantan heard the riddim, he said, ‘this is a hit for sure,’” recalls producer Garfield Cowan, known for his work with Jah Cure and Wayne Wonder.

The riddim also features tracks by Iba Mahr, Turbulence, Anthony B, and rising Kenyan star Cathy Matete, making it a must-listen for Reggae lovers worldwide.

🎧 Stream Now: Roots Rock Reggae

📺 Watch Official Video

Rielle & Busy Signal Deliver “Sail Away” Remix

Emerging Caribbean artist Rielle teams up with global Dancehall heavyweight Busy Signal for the “Sail Away” remix, produced by Natural Bridge Records.

Calling the collaboration “an absolute honor and triumph”, Rielle’s smooth vocals blend effortlessly with Busy Signal’s signature flow, creating a melodic, island-flavored anthem perfect for summer playlists.

🎧 Stream Now: Sail Away Remix

Lady Da Flame Drops Visual for Emotional New Single “Second Time”

Multi-talented singer Lady Da Flame is turning up the heat this July 4th with the release of the official video for “Second Time”, her heartfelt response to Khago’s hit “2 Time”.

Filmed on location in Jamaica, the video captures the island’s natural beauty while conveying the vulnerability of seeking forgiveness in a relationship.

“We wanted that authentic island feel for this video,” says Lady Da Flame, whose soaring vocals and emotional storytelling have won praise across the Reggae scene. With Khago himself appearing in the video, the track is gaining major traction with DJs and fans alike.

Set to grace the cover of Stardom 101 Magazine this summer, Lady Da Flame is making it clear — this is her season.

📺 Watch “Second Time” Official Video

Whether you’re lighting fireworks or soaking in the island sun, these new Caribbean releases are ready to fuel your summer soundtrack.

Which track will be on repeat for you this weekend?

