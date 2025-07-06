News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 8, 2025: Tributes are pouring in from across the Caribbean as the region mourns the passing of one of its most respected journalists — Rickey Singh, a pioneering figure in Caribbean media whose career spanned over six decades. Singh, born in Guyana and a lifelong advocate for press freedom and regional unity, passed away Saturday, July 5th at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness.

The late Ricky Singh.

From political leaders to media veterans, Singh’s death has been described as “the end of an era” in Caribbean journalism — one defined by fearless reporting, integrity, and a relentless commitment to truth.

Mia Mottley: Singh’s Legacy Is A Model for Young Journalists

Outgoing CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, hailed Singh as a journalist whose influence transcended national boundaries.

“Rickey Singh, like many of the media practitioners of his time, had his roots in one nation but his heart and spirit flowed throughout the region like the Caribbean Sea,” Mottley said in her statement. “Few commanded the respect he did when it came to regional politics and current affairs.”

She noted that Singh’s byline was synonymous with major political events in the Caribbean, from the overthrow of Grenada’s Eric Gairy in 1979 to the assassination of Walter Rodney in Guyana and the U.S. intervention in Grenada in 1983.

“His work epitomized a spirit of regional cooperation, even when our leaders still struggled with that concept,” Mottley reflected, adding, “Rickey was 100 percent a Caribbean journalist… his commitment to regionalism over insularity ought to be top of mind for all of us.”

Kwame McCoy: A Master of the Craft

In Guyana, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, also paid tribute, recalling Singh’s early years at the Guiana Graphic (later the Guyana Chronicle), where he launched his journalism career in 1957.

“Rickey gave his life to journalism,” McCoy stated. “To know the work of Rickey Singh was to appreciate his mastery of language, the sharpness of his critical thinking, and the smoothness with which he communicated complex political situations.”

McCoy remembered Singh’s work as “must-read journalism,” adding, “His work was never confined to Guyana. He left his mark in Trinidad, Barbados, and across the region.”

Sir Ron Sanders: A Courageous Regional Voice

Antigua and Barbuda’s ambassador to Washington, Sir Ron Sanders, called Singh “a giant of Caribbean journalism,” underscoring his courage and unwavering commitment to justice, even when it came at great personal cost.

“He never hesitated to hold recalcitrant leaders to account, earning both admiration and fear,” Sanders remarked. “His unyielding commitment to truth came at a cost — he was made an exile, a refugee, even a deportee within the Caribbean.”

Despite these challenges, Singh remained steadfast, advocating for Caribbean unity and regional integration through incisive commentary that shaped the discourse across the region.

“Though diminutive in physical stature, Rickey Singh was a giant,” Sanders declared. “His legacy endures. His writings will continue to remind us of the importance of human rights, freedom of expression, and the imperative of integration.”

A Life Dedicated to Caribbean Journalism

Singh’s impact on Caribbean journalism cannot be overstated. From his early reporting days in Guyana to his work as Editor of Caribbean Contact, the publication of the Caribbean Conference of Churches, Singh championed regional issues long before CARICOM leaders unified around them.

He founded the Caribbean Association of Media Workers, (CAMWORK), and later, his influence carried into its successor, the Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM).

ACM, in its statement, described Singh as a journalist “born in Guyana but belonging to the Caribbean,” echoing sentiments from veteran Trinidadian journalist Tony Fraser.

His work spanned coverage of every major election in the region, interviews with world leaders like Fidel Castro and Eric Williams, and advocacy for the rights of Haitians and marginalized Caribbean communities.

In 2023, Singh was honored with both an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Guyana government, cementing his status as one of the region’s most revered journalistic voices.

A Family Man and a Regional Icon

Rickey Singh is survived by his children — Donna, Debbie, Raoul, Allison, Wendy, and Ramon — as well as several grandchildren and other relatives.

The family has indicated that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

As the Caribbean reflects on his life and legacy, Singh’s passing is seen not only as the loss of a journalist but of a regional patriot whose voice, though silenced, leaves an indelible mark on the Caribbean’s collective journey toward unity, justice, and democracy.