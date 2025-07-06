News Americas, PARAMARIBO, Suriname, Sun. July 7, 2025: For the first time in Suriname’s history, a woman will serve as President. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, a respected medical doctor and former parliamentary speaker, has been elected as the new head of state, marking a historic moment for the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community,(CARICOM) nation as it prepares to celebrate 50 years of political independence.

Suriname’s Jennifer Geerlings-Simons was elected as Suriname’s first woman president on July 6, 2025, after her party won the most seats in legislative elections in May. (Photo by RANU ABHELAKH/AFP via Getty Images)

Simons, 71, secured the presidency Sunday after winning the backing of 34 members of Suriname’s National Assembly — exactly the number required for a first-round victory. Her election makes her the first woman to hold the nation’s highest office.

“I come into this office to serve, and I will use all my knowledge, strength, and insight to make our wealth available to all of our people,” Simons said in a brief but poignant speech after her confirmation. “I am very aware of the responsibility now placed on our shoulders, a responsibility compounded for me by the fact that I am the first woman to hold this office.”

The President-elect is set to be officially sworn in on July 16th, alongside her running mate, Gregory Rusland, of the National Party of Suriname (NPS), who will assume the role of Vice President.

Path Cleared for Historic Win

Simons, representing the National Democratic Party, (NDP), emerged as the clear frontrunner after the ruling Progressive Reform Party (VHP), led by outgoing President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, announced it would not nominate candidates for either the presidency or vice presidency.

In a show of unity, the General Liberation and Development Party, (ABOP), led by outgoing Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk, also threw its support behind the NDP-NPS ticket.

Simons’ victory marks a significant milestone for gender equality in Suriname. While women have previously served as speakers of the National Assembly — including Simons herself and Indra Djwalapersad — the nation has never before had a female president or vice president.

Outgoing President Reflects on Legacy

In an emotional address to parliament, outgoing President Santokhi acknowledged both the challenges and achievements of his administration, which was marked by economic turmoil, political unrest, and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Power is temporary. Glamour is fleeting. But service to the people is eternal,” Santokhi stated, offering his congratulations to Geerlings-Simons and Rusland while calling for unity.

He highlighted Suriname’s economic recovery efforts, the ‘Royalties for Everyone’ program — which registered over 60,000 citizens — and the nation’s restored credibility on the world stage as achievements of his tenure.

“Suriname can only move forward if we do not let go of each other,” Santokhi emphasized, urging solidarity across political, cultural, and social divides. “The future of Suriname is not in the hands of one man or woman, but in the hands of all of us.”

As Simons prepares to lead Suriname into its next chapter, her presidency marks both a historic first for the nation and a symbol of progress for the wider Caribbean region.