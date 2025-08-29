News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 29, 2025: It’s Labor Day and that means the West Indian American Day Carnival in Brooklyn. But it’s also New Music Fridays and that means new Caribbean music fans should know of this week. Here’s what we are looking at:

DJ Khaled, Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado

DJ Khaled, Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado have dropped ‘You Remind Me,’ under exclusive license to Republic Records a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. The song is infectious and the female dancers and models are sizzling. See it below

Spice “Slow Motion”

Spice joins forces with British Romanian social media star Lavbbe on “Slow Motion,” a high-energy single produced by Shaggy and Shane Hoosong for VP Records and Ranch Entertainment. Blending Spice’s fiery deejaying with Lavbbe’s melodic vocals, the track is designed as an electrifying dancefloor anthem. Its music video, directed by Meeks + Frost and filmed at London’s Roller Nation, also premieres Friday. The release follows Spice’s blockbuster hit “Go Down Deh,” which recently surpassed 300 million Spotify streams. Spice is her usual sexy self on this album.

Check it out HERE

Beres Hammond and Tanya Stephens “Love Story”

On the reggae front, Beres Hammond delivers this incredible “Love Story,” his first studio collaboration with singer-songwriter Tanya Stephens. Produced by Arthur Wale for Free Willy Records, the duet is a soulful ode to rekindled romance, weaving timeless storytelling with Hammond’s signature warmth. Stephens called the experience “the pinnacle of all pinnacles” in her career. This one is hot and takes you back to a time when love was surely simple.

Check it out here

“Dancehall Godfather” Johnny Osbourne

“Dancehall Godfather” Johnny Osbourne has revisited his classic catalog on Universal Love Showcase, a new album produced by Frenchie of Maximum Sound. The set features fresh vocal performances of his signature tracks alongside accompanying dub mixes, and is out today via VP Records.

The project includes updated versions of “Ice Cream Love” and “Never Stop Fighting,” among others, with contributions from Tarrus Riley, Alborosie, Anthony B, Macka B, and Aza Lineage. alongside saxophonist Dean Fraser and engineer Gregory Morris.

Listen to it HERE

MOJO MORGAN – JAMAICA LOVE EP OUT NOW!

Grammy Award–winning artist and Morgan Heritage founding member Mojo Morgan delivers his highly anticipated solo project Jamaica Love. The 9-track EP blends reggae, country, soul, and global rhythms into a genre-defying sound Mojo calls Rasta Rock.

The project includes powerful collaborations, making it a true celebration of generational talent and global fusion. Anchored by singles like Dreams, Jamaica Love, Mountain Song, and Make It, the EP is both a tribute to Mojo’s late brother Peetah Morgan and a bold step into his own artistic path.

This release follows the success of the Morgan Heritage 2.0 World Tour, where the group performed at major festivals across Europe, solidifying their reputation as one of reggae’s most electrifying live acts. With that momentum, Mojo now expands his solo vision directly to the world.

Check it out HERE

Khalia & Jahshii – ‘Jamaica’ out now!

Jamaican born and UK grown rising reggae star Khalia teams up with breakout Jamaican artist Jahshii to deliver their new anthemic single ‘Jamaica’. Produced by GRAMMY nominated producer J-Vibe, it serves as the third single off Khalia’s upcoming album. The album follows her debut EP ‘Stay True’, which included features from Shaggy, Mortimer, Tanya Stephens, and Blvk H3ro. Khalia recently performed at Protoje’s Lost In Time Festival and Rototom Sunsplash in Jamaica, and Summerjam Festival in Germany. Jahshii has been featured on songs with powerhouses in the Caribbean space like Masicka, Protoje, and Mavado. Released via Ineffable Records.

Listen to it HERE