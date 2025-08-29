News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 29, 2025: Antigua and Barbuda brought bold Caribbean flavors to Manhattan recently, at the 25th anniversary of Taste of Tennis, dazzling guests with inventive island bites, English Harbour Rum tastings, and a showcase of the nation’s vibrant food culture.

L-R: Canadian Tennis Pro Vicky Mboko, Chef Claude Lewis, former US Open Singles Champion Sloane Stephens, and Arah Robins, U.S. Marketing & Public Relations Executive, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority at the event. (Contributed image)

Held at Aqua New York in the Flatiron District, the culinary celebration featured a menu by Chef Claude Lewis, a Chopped champion with Antiguan roots. Lewis reimagined traditional island dishes with flair: jerk chicken with plantain waffles and vanilla maple glaze, panko-crusted fungee bites with Scotch bonnet rémoulade, goat water shooters with roti crumble, and spiced rum cake squares. Each dish offered guests a journey through Antigua and Barbuda’s rich culinary heritage.

Paired with premium pours of English Harbour Rum, the experience transported visitors straight to the twin-island paradise. “Taste of Tennis was an incredible opportunity to showcase the soul of Antigua and Barbuda – our bold flavors and authentic culture,” said Dean Fenton, U.S. Director of Tourism.

The event previewed the islands’ upcoming Culinary Month in May 2026, which will feature Restaurant Week, the new Food, Art & Beverage Festival, and the popular Eat Like a Local program, solidifying Antigua and Barbuda’s status as a Caribbean culinary destination.

Check out this Antigua recipe this weekend. Get it HERE