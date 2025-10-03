By NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 3, 2025: The Caribbean music scene is blazing this week with fresh releases across Soca, Reggae, Dancehall, and Traphall. From remixes and collabs to albums and anthems, here’s your roundup of the hottest drops for New Music Friday.

Honorebel ft. Alison Hinds & Ackah Dan — Roll Your Waist Remix

International recording artist Honorebel makes his Soca debut with Roll Your Waist Remix, featuring the legendary Alison Hinds and producer Ackah Dan. With Alison interpolating her global hit Roll It Girl and Ackah Dan’s Afro-Caribbean fusion, this remix is pure Carnival fire.

Alison Hinds’ roll-it- gets a remix.

Stream here

Skip Marley — Cry Wolf

GRAMMY®-nominated artist Skip Marley shares his bold new track Cry Wolf via Tuff Gong International/Def Jam Recordings. Produced by KTOE and Kardinal, the single calls for unity against injustice and propaganda, echoing his grandfather Bob Marley’s legacy while carving his own fearless sound.

Listen now across all platforms. The official video is coming soon.

Romain Virgo — Finally (over Protoje’s Feel It riddim)

Reggae crooner Romain Virgo teams up with Protoje on his new single Finally, voiced over Protoje’s Feel It riddim. Released via Ineffable Records and Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Collective, the track blends Virgo’s smooth delivery with Protoje’s influential reggae vision.

Stream Finally

Courtney “Undah Privilege” Nevers & Mega B — Be Carefull

Actor and artist Courtney Undah Privilege Nevers joins forces with Mega B for the message-driven Be Carefull, produced by Podeville Production. A Dancehall Reggae warning about betrayal, the track pairs grit with reflection — and proves Courtney’s artistry goes beyond the screen.

Listen here

Ras Mista Fyah — Infinity (Album)

Reggae visionary Ras Mista Fyah drops his new nine-track album Infinity via Captain Fyah Records/Zojak Worldwide. Multilingual, spiritual, and deeply roots-driven, the project reflects resilience and unity, highlighted by tracks like Run Inna Babylon, Meh Nevah, and This Is Love.

Stream Infinity

Ras Fraser Jr. — Nosey Neighbor, Know Bout We & Jah A Ruler

Always working, Ras Fraser Jr. follows up his collab with Anthony B (Most High Protect) with three fresh singles:

Nosey Neighbor (Love Star Music) — feel-good truth vibes

Know Bout We (with Raymie Rich) — Traphall meets smooth R&B

Jah A Ruler (Giddimani Records) — roots reggae at its sweetest

Free download/stream available here.

Final Word

From Skip Marley’s powerful call to action, Romain Virgo’s smooth reggae balladry, Honorebel’s Carnival-ready Soca debut, and Ras Fraser Jr.’s versatile triple drop — to Courtney Undah Privilege’s gritty anthem and Ras Mista Fyah’s spiritual roots journey — this week proves again that the Caribbean remains the pulse of global music on this new music Friday.