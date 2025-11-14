News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 14, 2025: It’s New Music Friday, and the Caribbean is serving fresh heat across dancehall, soca, reggae, and fusion. From Shaggy’s star-powered collaboration with Akon and Aidonia to a new riddim packed with carnival heavy-hitters, here are the top Caribbean tracks you need on your playlist this week.

Yung Bredda – “Inch By Inch”

Yung Bredda is back with Inch By Inch

Trinidadian sensation Yung Bredda returns with another viral-ready soca banger, “Inch By Inch.” Produced by hitmaker Jason “Shaft” Bishop and Scott Galt for Dream Team Productions, the track blends infectious melodies with clean, polished production.

Shaggy ft. Akon & Aidonia – “Boom Body”

Dancehall icon Shaggy is back with a massive collaboration linking Akon and Aidonia. “Boom Body,” dropping today via VP Records and Ranch Entertainment, is a high-energy fusion of island swagger and global pop flavor—co-produced by Shaggy and Costi Ionita. A certified club and carnival hit in the making.

Erphaan Alves – “Soca For Life”

Trinidad’s melodic master Erphaan Alves delivers pure vibes on “Soca For Life,” produced by Lunatix Productions. It’s upbeat, feel-good, and ready for the 2026 carnival road.

Fay-Ann Lyons & GusBus – “Carnival Break-Up”

Soca powerhouse Fay-Ann Lyons teams up with GusBus on “Carnival Break-Up,” a fresh 2026 release exploring a relationship gone sour during the festival season.

Protoje x Mortimer x Romain Virgo x Alaine – “Feel It (Deluxe)”

Reggae star Protoje elevates his smooth single “Feel It” with a deluxe EP featuring Caribbean vocals from Mortimer, Romain Virgo, and Alaine. With production from The Indiggnation and Winta James, the project blends romance, roots reggae, and lush instrumentation.

Speaker Boxx Riddim – XplicitMevon

A new riddim is here – and it’s loaded.

Tracklist:

1️⃣ Patrice Roberts & Nailah Blackman – Bad Gyal

2️⃣ Rome & Nessa Preppy – Wassi

3️⃣ Lyrikal – Road Ting

4️⃣ Xplicitmevon – Speaker Boxx Riddim Instrumental

Rane Blackman – “Carnival Baby”

Barbadian soca artist Rane Blackman drops her 2026 anthem “Carnival Baby.” Produced by BadJohn Republic, the track features live guitar, sweet harmonies, and that signature Crop Over flair.

Imani Ray – “Big Truck” (Funday Riddim)

USVI native Imani Ray unleashes big energy with “Big Truck,” produced by Infamous and backed by high-quality visuals from JD Imaging. It’s bold, bass-heavy, and perfect for fete season.

Caribbean artists continue to push boundaries and shape global sound. Add these new releases to your playlist and stay locked in for next week’s drops.