News Americas, PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Fri. Nov. 14, 2025: Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz remain in the hunt for an automatic spot at next year’s FIFA World Cup after being held to a tense 1–1 draw by Trinidad and Tobago in their Concacaf final-round Group B second-leg qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Thursday night.

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz have eliminated the Soca Warriors from contention for a World Cup spot. (CBS Sports screengrab)

The draw, while disappointing for Jamaican fans, officially eliminated Trinidad and Tobago from contention – even for the intercontinental playoff – as the Soca Warriors remain on six points with just one match left to play.

Curaçao now sit atop the group with 11 points after a commanding 7–0 thrashing of Bermuda, putting them one point above Jamaica, who move to 10 points.

Cephas’ Brilliant Solo Effort Gives Jamaica Hope

After a cagey first half that ended 0–0, including a Jamaican goal disallowed for offside, the Reggae Boyz finally broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute through a moment of brilliance from Renaldo Cephas.

Following a clearance under pressure, Rumarn Burrell launched a long looping pass out of Jamaica’s defensive third. Cephas latched onto it, sprinted nearly the length of the Trinidad and Tobago half along the left flank, cut inside the box, and drilled a clinical finish past goalkeeper Denzil Smith into the far corner.

The spectacular solo run briefly put Jamaica on track to secure qualification with a game to spare.

Molino’s Late Equalizer Stuns Jamaica

But the home side, needing a win to stay alive, fought back. In the 85th minute, veteran midfielder Kevin Molino struck the equalizer, capitalizing on persistent pressure to send the Hasely Crawford Stadium into celebration and dash Trinidad and Tobago’s faint World Cup hopes.

The late goal leaves Jamaica’s World Cup destiny hinging on their final match.

Qualification Scenarios: Jamaica vs. Curaçao – Winner Goes to the World Cup

The group now comes down to a decisive showdown in Kingston on Tuesday:

Jamaica MUST win to qualify automatically.

Curaçao only need a draw to make history as the smallest nation ever to reach a FIFA World Cup.

Advocaat’s Curaçao side enters the final match full of confidence after dismantling Bermuda in one of the most dominant displays of the round.

Jamaica, currently the best second-place team in Concacaf qualifying, will have the National Stadium crowd behind them in what is shaping up to be one of the most important Reggae Boyz matches since their 1998 World Cup campaign.