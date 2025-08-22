News Americas, New York, Fri. Aug. 22, 2025: The Caribbean music scene is on fire this week, with soca, reggae, and soulful covers making waves worldwide. From Machel Montano’s latest video to Lila Iké’s powerful debut album, here’s what’s trending in on #newmusicfriday on the Caribbean music scene.

Machel Montano ft. Davido – “Fling It Up”

Trinidad’s own Machel Montano, the undisputed “King of Soca,” has released the official video for “Fling It Up” featuring Nigerian superstar Davido. Directed by Fresh Juice and filmed during Trinidad Carnival 2025, the video showcases the vibrant energy of Carnival while fusing afrobeats and soca.

The single already landed on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart earlier this year and is one of the highlights of Montano’s latest album, One Degree Hotter. The star is now gearing up for the U.S. leg of his One Degree Hotter Tour, with major stops at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Aug. 24 and Washington D.C.’s Afro Plus Fest on Aug. 31.

Watch the video here

Lila Iké – Treasure Self Love (Debut Album)

Rising reggae sensation Lila Iké has dropped her much-anticipated debut album, Treasure Self Love. Featuring collaborations with H.E.R., Protoje, Masicka, Joey Bada$$, and Maverick Sabre, the album is a bold statement of empowerment and artistry.

Released on Ineffable Records, Treasure Self Love is already gaining global buzz, with praise from Rolling Stone, SPIN, Vogue, and The New York Times. Lila recently toured Europe and Japan, and performed at Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest.

Stream the album now

Kojo Rigault – Cruisin’

UK-Trinidadian artist Kojo Rigault has released a soulful reggae cover of Smokey Robinson’s timeless ballad “Cruisin’.” Arranged by John Kpiaye and produced by Smokey Joe, the track adds lush reggae grooves while keeping the romance of the original alive.

Rigault says he wanted to honor Smokey’s classic while adding “Caribbean reggae, London edge, and late-night intimacy.” Perfect for winding down or driving with the windows down.

Listen to Kojo Rigault’s “Cruisin’” here

New Compilation – Junior Murvin & King Jammy

Out today on VP Records/Greensleeves is a new posthumous album that honors Junior Murvin, famous for “Police and Thieves.” Remixed by King Jammy, the album highlights Murvin’s 1980s recordings, including “Cool Out Son” and “Ism Schism.” Several tracks are available for streaming for the first time. Listen HERE

From soca’s global takeover to reggae’s soulful reinventions, Caribbean music continues to push boundaries and command international stages.