News Americas, Miami, FL, Thurs. Aug. 21, 2025: Forget fancy evening gowns or tuxedos – next year’s hottest cruise trend lets you pack nothing at all.

The Big Nude Boat, one of the world’s largest chartered nude cruises, is set to sail again in 2026 aboard the Norwegian Pearl. For 11 days, travelers will embark from Miami on Feb. 9 and voyage through the Caribbean’s ABC islands – Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao – along with stops in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and Norwegian’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, where passengers can freely enjoy the beaches in the buff.

The nude cruise will stop in Curacao.

Organized by Bare Necessities Tour & Travel, the cruise has cultivated a loyal following since its launch, attracting repeat travelers who say it offers a rare mix of freedom, community, and nonjudgmental relaxation.

“The Big Nude Boat has become a beloved tradition, with a high percentage of repeat cruisers each year,” Bare Necessities shared. “Passengers return to reconnect with friends made on past cruises, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.”

Unlike common misconceptions, the organizers stress that the experience is not sexualized – this is not a swinger’s event but a sanctioned club under the American Association of Nude Recreation. The emphasis is on comfort, body positivity, and a sense of liberation at sea.

Cruise Etiquette at Sea

There are rules: guests must be clothed while the ship is docked in port, including on balconies, but once at sea, nudity is permitted across most public spaces. In dining rooms, clothing is required, though the self-serve buffet is famously “clothes-free.” A towel must always be used when sitting bare-bottomed, and breaking etiquette can lead to being removed from the cruise without refund.

Niche Travel on the Rise

The nude cruise is part of a wider global boom in niche tourism, as travelers increasingly seek experiences that combine community, lifestyle, and adventure. In the case of The Big Nude Boat, it’s also about redefining luxury—not in terms of what you wear, but in terms of how free you feel.

For many, the draw is less about nudity itself and more about the inclusive community vibe. Cruisers span all ages, professions, and body types, united by the idea that sailing the Caribbean without clothes is the ultimate escape from the stresses and norms of everyday life.

As 2026 bookings open, industry watchers note that the cruise represents more than a quirky travel option – it’s a glimpse at how alternative tourism markets are reshaping the $1 trillion global travel industry, one bare adventure at a time.