News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Feb. 2, 2026: Trinidad & Tobago-born rapper, Nicki Minaj, ignited a fresh wave of controversy Sunday night after posting a series of cryptic messages on X that appeared to reference conspiracy theories involving “satanic rituals,” hours after South African-born comedian, Trevor Noah, poked fun at her political alignment during the 2026 Grammy Awards.

In a late-night post that did not name any individual, Minaj alleged that an unnamed “favorite artist” was involved in ritualistic violence tied to a satanic cult. The post quickly drew widespread attention, prompting confusion and concern among fans and critics alike.

Minaj did not offer evidence to support the claims, nor did she clarify whom she was referring to. In the comment section, users pressed her to explain, with some urging her to “name names,” while others questioned why she would raise such allegations on one of music’s most high-profile nights.

The timing of the posts appeared significant. Earlier in the evening, Noah referenced Minaj during his opening monologue at the Grammy Awards, noting her recent appearance at the White House and joking that she was “still with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.” The remark drew laughter and applause inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Minaj also tweeted: “Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly.”

She then made several posts about Jay-Z‘s relationships, including photos of him with Beyoncé and one of him with Aaliyah, the images sporting text suggesting he pursued them when they were under 18.

“Are y’all understanding that these ppl have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining & maintaining power? If you ever vote DemonCrat again, you’re just as soulless as they are & will perish. Maybe it’s time for me to do some story times — since I was trying to not say what I know — yet they continue to attempt bullying,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, Minaj said she would not be releasing new music until her contract is renegotiated and she updates everyone on “all the sabotage this RICO is finding out about Billboard.”

“Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP,” she wrote in another tweet.

Minaj has become increasingly vocal about her support for President Donald Trump in recent months. Just days before the Grammys, she appeared at a U.S. Treasury Department summit promoting the administration’s “Trump Accounts” initiative, where she publicly described herself as “probably the president’s No. 1 fan” and said criticism of her stance only strengthened her support.

“The hate – or what people have to say – it does not affect me at all,” Minaj told the audience at the Washington event. “It actually motivates me to support him more.”

Following Noah’s onstage comments, Minaj did not directly reference the comedian by name in her social media posts. However, the proximity in timing led many observers to interpret the posts as a reaction to the Grammy monologue.

Cultural critics and media analysts cautioned against conflating satire with personal attacks, while also expressing concern about the spread of conspiracy rhetoric by high-profile public figures. Several commentators noted that such claims, when left vague, can fuel online harassment and misinformation without accountability.

As of Monday morning, Minaj had not issued any clarification or retraction.

The episode adds to an increasingly visible pattern of political polarization spilling into entertainment spaces, where celebrity influence, social media, and national politics intersect – often in unpredictable ways.

Donald Trump threatened to sue Noah for making “false and defamatory” comments regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” he added. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$.”