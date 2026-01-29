News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 29, 2026: Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper Nicki Minaj says she has received a special U.S. immigration “gold card” from President Donald Trump, signaling what she described as a fast-tracked path toward U.S. citizenship.

Minaj made the disclosure on Wednesday, hours after appearing alongside Trump at a U.S. Treasury Department summit promoting the administration’s new child investment initiative known as “Trump Accounts.” Posting on X, the rapper shared an image of a gold-colored immigration card bearing Trump’s likeness, captioned simply: “Welp.”

Musician Nicki Minaj (L) joins U.S. President Donald Trump on stage as he delivers remarks during the Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. “Trump Accounts” are a portion of recently passed tax and spending legislation where the federal government will deposit $1,000 into investment accounts for every child born between 2025 and 2028 once parents sign their children up while filing their income taxes. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

She later wrote that she was “finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President,” adding that while the card typically costs up to US$1 million under the program, she received it at no charge.

The so-called “gold card” was created under a September executive order and is designed to offer an alternative pathway to citizenship for highly skilled or high-profile foreign nationals. The White House has not yet commented on Minaj’s specific case.

Born Onika Maraj in Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj has previously spoken openly about her immigration history. In a 2018 social media post, she said she entered the United States as an undocumented child at the age of five, criticizing family separations at the border during Trump’s first term.

At Wednesday’s Treasury event in Washington, Minaj appeared onstage with Trump and businessman Kevin O’Leary, at times holding the president’s hand while he praised her publicly. Trump told the audience he believed Minaj planned to donate significant sums to Trump Accounts on behalf of her fans, though no formal details were provided.

While addressing the crowd, Minaj described herself as “probably the president’s No. 1 fan,” adding that criticism of her political stance has only strengthened her support.

Trump, for his part, praised the rapper, acknowledging that her endorsement has not been without backlash. “She took a little heat because her community isn’t necessarily a Trump fan,” he said. “But I just think she’s great.”

Minaj’s appearance and comments mark a notable political turn for one of the most internationally recognized artists of Caribbean descent, placing immigration, celebrity influence, and U.S. policy squarely at the center of a widening national debate.