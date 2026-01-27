News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 28, 2026: Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj seems to be now officially MAGA.

Minaj is set to appear alongside the U.S. President at a U.S. Treasury Department summit today to mark the launch of a new tax-advantaged savings program known as “Trump Accounts,” underscoring the growing involvement of high-profile celebrities in the administration’s economic messaging.

FLASHBACK – Trinidadian-US rapper Nicki Minaj speaks during the panel discussion “Combatting Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria” at the US Mission to the United Nations in New York City, on November 18, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The summit, to be held in Washington, D.C., will also feature Shark Tank investor and actor Kevin O’Leary, actress and wife of RFK, Jr., Cheryl Hines, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump and Bessent are both scheduled to deliver remarks, and the event will be streamed live on X.

“Trump Accounts” are a newly created form of tax-advantaged individual retirement account for children, allowing contributions from parents, guardians, employers, and other donors. The accounts were established under last year’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” and are being promoted by the administration as a tool to expand long-term financial opportunity for American families.

While specific details of the summit agenda have not been publicly disclosed, the Treasury Department said the event will include policy briefings and expert discussions outlining how the accounts function, their projected economic impact, and the administration’s broader economic priorities.

Additional participants expected to attend include conservative influencer Isabel Brown, political consultant Alex Bruesewitz, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, technology executive Michael Dell, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The event represents a notably high-profile rollout for a Treasury Department initiative, reflecting an effort to boost public awareness of the program. Treasury Secretary Bessent previously indicated in a radio interview that a national television commercial promoting Trump Accounts is planned to air during next month’s Super Bowl, shortly after the national anthem.

Minaj’s participation comes amid her increasingly public expressions of political alignment including at a speech at the US mission to the UN and at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where she voiced admiration for Trump during an onstage interview. That let to a petition to have her deported.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” Minaj said at the event. “He’s given so many people hope.”

Minaj recently clashed with former CNN host Don Lemon, who she attacked with homophobic tweets on X.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in the United States, Minaj is one of the most internationally recognized artists of Caribbean descent. Minaj has been open about coming to the United States as an undocumented child. In an emotional social media post in 2018, she called out the separation of families at the border during Trump’s first administration.

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5,” she reportedly wrote in the caption of a photo showing young children separated from their parents at the border being detained.

“This is so scary to me. Please stop this,” she wrote. “Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again.”