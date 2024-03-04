News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mon. Mar. 4, 2024: Fresh off the triumph of his chart-topping track ‘Continent,’ dancehall sensation Nigy Boy took flight to the CARICOM, South American nation of Guyana, headlining Guyana’s vibrant Mashramani festival.

Nigy Boy performing in Guyana on Feb. 23, 2024.

Amidst the electrifying atmosphere at Mash A-Rama, Nigy Boy enthralled over 20,000 enthusiastic fans with his energetic performance, declaring Guyana’s reception as nothing short of sensational. Joining forces with renowned music producer Rvssian and a stellar lineup of artists, including Rajah Wild, Brysco, and Matic Queen, Nigy Boy celebrated the contagious energy of dancehall music.

Amidst the festivities, the visually impaired artist had the honor of meeting Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali, a humbling experience that underscored his growing influence in the music industry.

“Guyana was sensational! The ladies could not get enough of the ‘Continent Boss'” Nigy Boy declared moments after his performance adding, “I executed as best as I could, and the crowd showed me love and support. It was a wonderful experience.”

“Being able to perform side-by-side with the other artists on the ‘Dutty Money’ riddim was a special moment. The synergy was just unreal. Dancehall has found a new energy, a new force,” Nigy added.

With his hit single ‘Continent’ amassing over 6.7 million views on YouTube, Nigy Boy’s meteoric rise continues as he prepares to unveil his next release on Rvssian’s ‘Payment Plan Riddim.’

*Rewritten from Images Newsletter