Parkland Completes Acquisition Of ConoMart Super Stores

News Americas, CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2020: Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”, “We”, “Our” or “Us”) (TSX:PKI) announced today that through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, “Parkland USA”), it has completed the previously announced asset agreement to acquire ConoMart Super Stores.

ConoMart Super Stores operates seven retail sites located in and around Billings, Montana. Please see Parkland’s press release dated March 9, 2020, for more information about this acquisition.

About Parkland

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.



Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.