CaribPR Wire, TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 13, 2020: Blue Diamond Resorts prepares to welcome guests back to its resorts with enhanced health, safety and cleanliness programs, brand-wide. The resort management group’s Safety-Assured Vacations protocols will be implemented at each of Blue Diamond’s 47 properties across the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico.

Advanced sanitation measures, new physical distancing guidelines, a 360º Clean Approach and an International Safety Assurance Team are in place to prioritize well-being across every area and touchpoint of Blue Diamond Resorts properties. To help protect both guests and staff members, the new and enhanced Safety-Assured Vacations protocols will adhere to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as the local and national Ministries of Health.

“As the countries which our resorts call home begin to re-open, we want to ensure our guests feel safe and cared for when choosing to stay at a Blue Diamond property,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group. “By heightening our industry-leading sanitation practices, we will continue to guarantee luxurious, relaxing and Safety-Assured Vacations for all of our valued guests.”

The Safety-Assured Vacations program includes:

Safe Vacation Assurance: In accordance with international health standards, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local/ national Ministries of Health, a Safety-Assurance Team is in position to ensure the strict adherence of all guidelines and comprehensive implementation of sanitation, physical distancing and cleaning protocols to protect guests and employees alike.

In accordance with international health standards, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local/ national Ministries of Health, a Safety-Assurance Team is in position to ensure the strict adherence of all guidelines and comprehensive implementation of sanitation, physical distancing and cleaning protocols to protect guests and employees alike. 360º Clean Approach : All resort common areas including pools, beaches, restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, lobbies, elevators, hallways and other shared spaces will be cleaned hourly. All high-touch surfaces, including general transportation units like golf carts and luggage trolleys, will continuously be sanitized throughout the day, plus fitness center equipment and spa facilities will be sanitized after each use. Blue Diamond is also increasing the daily frequency of cleaning and disinfection procedures for air-conditioning systems of both common areas and guest rooms.

: All resort common areas including pools, beaches, restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, lobbies, elevators, hallways and other shared spaces will be cleaned hourly. All high-touch surfaces, including general transportation units like golf carts and luggage trolleys, will continuously be sanitized throughout the day, plus fitness center equipment and spa facilities will be sanitized after each use. Blue Diamond is also increasing the daily frequency of cleaning and disinfection procedures for air-conditioning systems of both common areas and guest rooms. Family-First Promise: A superior cleaning and disinfection program for kids and teens club’s facilities and equipment has been implemented, in addition to child-friendly signage and physical distancing measures to ensure a safe environment for little ones, tweens and teens.

A superior cleaning and disinfection program for kids and teens club’s facilities and equipment has been implemented, in addition to child-friendly signage and physical distancing measures to ensure a safe environment for little ones, tweens and teens. Advanced Dining Safety: All restaurants have reduced capacity and implemented a one-step reservation system to ensure physical distancing guidelines are respected. Further changes include removal of unnecessary items on tables to avoid cross-contamination, elimination of physical menus, the introduction of digital screens to display menu information and physical distancing guidelines at pool bars.

All restaurants have reduced capacity and implemented a one-step reservation system to ensure physical distancing guidelines are respected. Further changes include removal of unnecessary items on tables to avoid cross-contamination, elimination of physical menus, the introduction of digital screens to display menu information and physical distancing guidelines at pool bars. Diamond Clean Guest Rooms: Each housekeeping team will thoroughly clean guest rooms from the inside out, with advanced-grade disinfection products to eliminate emerging viral pathogens. Each touchpoint in a guests’ room will be deep cleaned including remote controls, doorknobs, hairdryers, closet doors, thermostats, lamps, telephones, water faucets and toilet handles. All non-essential amenities will be removed and new in-room hygiene kits with personal-size hand sanitizers, masks, gloves and other safety essentials will be places in rooms. Room service procedures have been updated to ensure safe and distant delivery, as well as the process to replenish mini-fridges and other guest room items to limit additional entry.

Each housekeeping team will thoroughly clean guest rooms from the inside out, with advanced-grade disinfection products to eliminate emerging viral pathogens. Each touchpoint in a guests’ room will be deep cleaned including remote controls, doorknobs, hairdryers, closet doors, thermostats, lamps, telephones, water faucets and toilet handles. All non-essential amenities will be removed and new in-room hygiene kits with personal-size hand sanitizers, masks, gloves and other safety essentials will be places in rooms. Room service procedures have been updated to ensure safe and distant delivery, as well as the process to replenish mini-fridges and other guest room items to limit additional entry. Physical Distancing and Protection : To provide Safety-Assured Vacations, signage and informative messages will be displayed throughout the common areas and in-room TVs to reinforce the importance of following recommendations. To maintain physical distancing protocols, floor markers will be placed around the resort’s common areas, the furniture will be rearranged in common areas, including restaurants, theaters, pool areas, beaches and lobbies. All indoor guest facilities will reduce the capacity to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for both guests and employees. In addition, hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout each resort to encourage guests to sanitize their hands regularly.

: To provide Safety-Assured Vacations, signage and informative messages will be displayed throughout the common areas and in-room TVs to reinforce the importance of following recommendations. To maintain physical distancing protocols, floor markers will be placed around the resort’s common areas, the furniture will be rearranged in common areas, including restaurants, theaters, pool areas, beaches and lobbies. All indoor guest facilities will reduce the capacity to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for both guests and employees. In addition, hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout each resort to encourage guests to sanitize their hands regularly. Staff Care, Training and Awareness: Blue Diamond upholds its employees to the highest standards of health and safety. All staff members are trained and empowered to keep safe, take care and be smart while delivering Safety-Assured Vacations. Strict hygiene protocols for resort staff will continue to be enforced, including a thorough cleaning and sanitation process at all staff entrances, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), rigorous and frequent hand cleaning with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, daily health and temperature checks at the beginning of every shift and the practicing of physical distancing rules.

Blue Diamond upholds its employees to the highest standards of health and safety. All staff members are trained and empowered to keep safe, take care and be smart while delivering Safety-Assured Vacations. Strict hygiene protocols for resort staff will continue to be enforced, including a thorough cleaning and sanitation process at all staff entrances, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), rigorous and frequent hand cleaning with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, daily health and temperature checks at the beginning of every shift and the practicing of physical distancing rules. Clean Supplier Commitment: To safeguard their promise to guests, Blue Diamond has put into place agreements with various suppliers and partners to ensure they operate in accordance with the new regulations for the products or services which they provide.

For more information on Blue Diamond’s Safety-Assured Vacations, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com/covid-19 .

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 47 properties, exceeding 15,500 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish All Exclusive™ CHIC by Royalton . In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring on-site splash parks and a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo™, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from movies, music and sports. Mystique Resorts , a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.