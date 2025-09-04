MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2025 //PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — The luxury real estate auction specialists at Platinum Luxury Auctions have announced a four-property auction lineup for the month of September, comprised of more than $31 million in listing inventory – all selling to the highest bidder without reserve. The latest series of luxury auctions® represents a continued uptick in sales volume for the veteran luxury auction® house, as savvy luxury homeowners seek viable sales solutions while property markets continue their recalibration.

“We already have three additional luxury auctions® booked for October, and expect a busy fourth quarter,” stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum’s founder and president. Lesnock added that sales have been robust year-to-date, with Platinum selling 78% of its offered properties through August, including a 7-for-7 sales streak this spring.

Platinum’s September sales lineup will include the following properties, listed in order of their scheduled luxury auction® date:

September 18, 2025: 2440 N. Dogwood Lane, Charlottesville, VA. Previously asking $5.95 million, this handsome estate sits on 6.7 manicured acres within the Farmington Country Club community. Interiors were expanded and upgraded in 2007 by noted architect Baird Snyder, and span nearly 7,000 sf, with 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half-baths. Original plans for the community’s historic country club were hand-sketched by Thomas Jefferson.

September 20, 2025: 4162 Tortola Court, Jacksonville, FL. Previously asking $3.1 million, this newly built (2022) waterfront home is situated in the residential enclave of Palm Island, and is just three lots from the Intracoastal Waterway. Outdoor living areas include a sprawling terrace, covered boat lift (13,000-lb rating) and floating boat dock. Bright and spacious interiors measure 3,600 sf, with 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half-bath.

September 23, 2025: Camp Iroquois, Saranac Lake, NY. Previously asking $4.25 million, this classic “Great Camp” in upstate New York’s Adirondack region offers 8.6 private acres with 510 ft of frontage on Saranac Lake. Living quarters feature 13 total bedrooms and 10 full baths, in addition to a great hall/lodge and a two-story boathouse on the water. Platinum previously sold this property at luxury auction® in October 2020. The purchaser from that auction then engaged the firm this summer to re-offer the property for sale.

September 25, 2025: 303 High Meadow Drive, Keystone, CO: Previously asking $18 million, this mansion-in-progress is ready for custom completion. Both the size of the residence and its large, custom windows are no longer permitted under new building regulations, making the property truly unique. Located in Dillon, just on the edge of Keystone, the home was designed by Charles Cunniffe Architects and built by Kendrick Olson Construction – an elite design and build duo that has collaborated to create some of Colorado’s most exquisite homes. Plans call for 13,765 sf of interiors, with 7 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half-baths. The property enjoys sweeping views over Lake Dillon to the surrounding mountain ranges.

Platinum is working in cooperation with the listing brokerage of record for each of the four sales. The Virginia home is listed by Macon Gunter of Nest Realty Group, the Jacksonville property is listed by Lauren Braren and Stephen Williams of EXP Realty, the New York “Great Camp” is listed by Margie Philo of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Adirondack Premier Properties, and the Colorado estate is co-listed by Marty Frank of Christie’s International Real Estate Aspen-Snowmass and Andrew Roberts of Compass Colorado.

Previews for each property are available by daily appointment through their respective auction dates, and may be scheduled by contacting Platinum at 800.262.5132. Due diligence documents, photos and videos for each property are also located online at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term “luxury auction.” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 33 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.75 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.65 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.