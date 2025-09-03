News Americas, LONDON, ENGLAND, Weds. Sept. 3, 2025: Jamaican dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel is set to electrify fans in the United Kingdom this week as he headlines two nights at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday, Sept. 4, and Friday, Sept. 5, as part of his Worl’ Boss Tour.

The shows mark Kartel’s first-ever UK arena performances and come on the heels of his widely celebrated set at this year’s Wireless Festival, where he commemorated two decades in music. Known for his commanding stage presence and chart-topping catalog, Kartel is expected to deliver a career-spanning performance for his London audience.

FLASHBACK – Vybz Kartel performs live on stage during day three of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Stage Times

6:30 p.m. – Arena doors open

7:00 p.m. – Support DJs

9:00 p.m. – Vybz Kartel

Weeknight events at the O2 typically conclude by 10:30 p.m. and no later than 11:00 p.m., meaning fans can expect Kartel’s show to run for just under two hours.

The two-night run is part of Kartel’s Worl’ Boss Tour, which has seen the dancehall icon extend his influence across global stages while celebrating the evolution of the genre. His O2 Arena appearances are widely anticipated, with both longtime supporters and new fans eager to witness one of dancehall’s most controversial and influential figures in action.

Kartel will also play Manchester at the Co-op Live on September 10th from 8:30 pm.

Kartel, often hailed as “World Boss,” remains one of the most impactful voices in Jamaican music. From classics such as Clarks and Romping Shop to newer hits that continue to dominate dancehall playlists, his influence extends beyond music into style, culture, and politics.

The O2 Arena shows are expected to draw large crowds, with many fans seeing them as a rare opportunity to experience a living legend at the peak of his career.