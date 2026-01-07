News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 7, 2025: Three pillars of Jamaican music – Mr. Vegas, Sly Dunbar and Leroy Sibbles – will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at Reggae Genealogy® 2026, presented by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, on Saturday, February 7, in Plantation, Florida.

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum celebrates reggae legends with Lifetime Achievement Awards during its high-impact, multimedia kickoff to Reggae Month on February 7

The annual event, which officially kicks off Reggae Month in South Florida, returns with its most ambitious production to date under the theme “Lights. Camera. Reggae.” Organizers expect more than 3,000 attendees for the large-scale outdoor showcase at Volunteer Park, celebrating reggae’s enduring influence across music, film, television and global pop culture.

The 2026 edition blends live performance, visual storytelling and cultural dialogue, spotlighting reggae’s evolution from Jamaica to the world. The festival is supported by the City of Plantation, Broward County Cultural Division, Florida Power & Light, Grace Foods, and Inner Circle/Bigg Zound.

Three Icons, One Legacy Moment

Mr. Vegas, one of dancehall’s most globally recognized voices, broke through internationally in the late 1990s with hits including “Heads High” and “Nike Air.” Known for his high-energy performances and genre-blending catalog, the MOBO Award winner has maintained chart presence and worldwide touring appeal for nearly three decades.

Sly Dunbar, the legendary drummer and producer behind Sly & Robbie, is among the most influential figures in reggae history. With credits spanning Bob Marley, Junior Murvin, Grace Jones and beyond, Dunbar’s innovations helped define reggae, rocksteady and dancehall rhythms. He is a two-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most recorded drummers in the genre.

Leroy Sibbles, lead singer and bassist of The Heptones, was instrumental in shaping the sound of Studio One during reggae’s formative years. In addition to voicing classics like “Book of Rules” and “Party Time,” Sibbles created foundational basslines that became enduring riddims, influencing generations of artists and producers.

Performance-Driven Celebration

The event opens with a tribute to reggae and film icon Jimmy Cliff, followed by performances from Tifa, Phil Watkis, Roy G and Bobby Rose, backed by Code Red Band. Jamaican actress Audrey Reid (Dancehall Queen) will host the main stage, with music by Bigg G and DJ King Mega and pre-show hosting by Frank!e Red.

Additional programming includes a fireside chat with Leroy Sibbles, Caribbean food vendors, artisan marketplaces, a children’s activity zone and a corporate networking circle.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with the main program beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale at reggaegenealogy.org/tickets, priced at $30 for general admission, $80 for VIP, and $10 for children.