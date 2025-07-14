By News Americas ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 14, 2025: Make a joyful noise! Reggae royalty bridges generations as legendary vocalist Johnny Osbourne and modern roots icon Tarrus Riley unite for a soul-stirring new cut: “We Need Love”. Dropping August 1, 2025, via VP Records, the single breathes new life into a deep cut from Osbourne’s seminal 1979 album Truth & Rights — transforming it into a powerful anthem for the present.

Johnny Osborne is releasing a new song with Taurus Riley.

Originally recorded over the Otis Gayle interpretation of The Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around” riddim, the track is steeped in Studio One history. Backed by the legendary Sound Dimension, Gayle’s version — complete with Jackie Mittoo’s iconic organ lines — became a staple of Jamaica’s sound system scene and a foundation stone in Osbourne’s early solo career after returning from Canada.

Fast forward to 2025, and the timeless message of “We Need Love” is reignited through a bold, collaborative reworking with Tarrus Riley — an artist whose voice has defined the modern roots era. Together, the two vocalists bring spiritual uplift and rhythmic finesse to this righteous reggae revival, layering harmony, soul, and grit over a fresh mix that honors the original while blazing its own path.

The release is the first glimpse of Osbourne’s upcoming album, Universal Love Showcase, set to arrive August 29, 2025, marking a new chapter in the singer’s storied career.

Behind the boards, the project is powered by respected producer Frenchie of Maximum Sound, whose credits include work with Luciano, Anthony B, and other reggae luminaries. Gregory Morris adds a modern dub touch, while the legendary Dean Fraser lends saxophone and arrangement, culminating in a striking solo that nods to past versions of the riddim — including Chronixx’s “Majesty” from Roots & Chalice (2016).

Uplifting, spiritual, and unapologetically rooted, “We Need Love” is a handclapping, foot-stomping reminder of reggae’s timeless call for unity — a message that feels more urgent than ever.

Listen HERE first

“We Need Love” drops on all digital platforms August 1, 2025.