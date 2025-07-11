News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 11, 2025: Three titans of Jamaican music – Baby Cham, Stephen Marley, and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley—join forces on the explosive new single “Hustling In My Blood,” out today (July 11) via Lawless Army Music, Cham’s independent label.

The track marks the first single off Cham’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Sherlock, dropping July 25th.

Produced by the UK hitmakers The FaNaTiX, whose credits span Vybz Kartel, Giggs, Stylo G, and Nicki Minaj, the track is an unapologetic anthem of resilience, ambition, and survival. It’s a raw, triumphant celebration of hustle culture – woven deeply into Jamaican identity.

“This song is an anthem! A true hustler’s anthem,” Cham says. “It reminds people that you can make it through anything. You just can’t give up.”

Three Powerhouses, One Message

On “Hustling In My Blood,” Cham and Jr. Gong go bar-for-bar over militant drums and haunting horns, while Stephen Marley delivers a soaring, soulful chorus:

“Hustling ina mi blood, guh for it ina di mud,

Tru the fire and the flood, listen to my every wud,

Whoa, we the strongest of the strongest,

Whoa, we will be here the longest.”

Watch the Video Now

Directed by Jay Lenz (Finesse2tymes, Plies), the official music video, shot on location in Miami, brings the record to life with gritty urban visuals and powerful performances from all three artists. It’s already gaining buzz across reggae and hip-hop circles.

📺 Watch “Hustling In My Blood” on Baby Cham’s YouTube now.

A Veteran With New Fire

Cham, who burst onto the international scene with hits like “Ghetto Story” feat. Alicia Keys, “Vitamin S,” and “Joyride,” continues to evolve as one of dancehall’s most versatile lyricists and cultural storytellers.

Still collaborating with his longtime mentor Dave Kelly, Cham has kept his finger on the pulse of both street and global music culture. From working with Foxy Brown to Usain Bolt, Cham remains a force – consistently fusing dancehall DNA with crossover appeal.

Sherlock, due July 25, promises to be a bold chapter in Cham’s ongoing legacy.