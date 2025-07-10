News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. July 10, 2025: VP Records’ reissue arm 17 North Parade is set to drop a digital-era dancehall gem this summer with the first-ever digital release of Carl Meeks’ “Weh Dem Fah.” The Hugh “Redman” James-produced track – and full album – will arrive on July 18th, remastered from the original studio tapes for streaming and digital platforms. You can, however, listen to it here first.

Originally released as a 12″ single in 1987, “Weh Dem Fah” quickly became a standout in Meeks’ catalog, capturing the energy of Jamaica’s then-emerging digital dancehall movement. Recorded at Gussie Clarke’s Anchor Studio, the track features production by Steely & Clevie, whose Yamaha CS-01, DX-100 synths, and Oberheim DX drum machine defined the futuristic sound of the era.

The reissue marks a key moment in VP’s ongoing high-definition archive series, spotlighting foundational dancehall and roots releases from the late 1970s through the digital revolution of the late ’80s.

“Weh Dem Fah” was a breakout moment for Meeks, who first gained national attention in 1983 after finishing runner-up at Jamaica’s Tastee Talent Competition, performing Johnny Osbourne’s “Ice Cream Love.” That performance caught the attention of Yellowman, who brought Meeks into the sound system scene—opening the door to future studio work with Redman.

In an archival interview, Meeks recalled the studio session that launched his career: “Redman heard me sing and said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to have studio time at Gussie studio with Souljie—be there.’ That’s how ‘Weh Dem Fah’ happened.”

Following the success of the single, Redman and Meeks returned to the studio to complete a nine-track album, enlisting Steely & Clevie to provide riddims. The 1988 LP was accompanied by cover art from Wilfred Limonious, one of Jamaica’s most iconic visual artists.

While the album circulated on vinyl and cassette in its original release, this will be the first time the full project is available digitally, complete with an instrumental and extended version of the title track.

“Weh Dem Fah” will be available globally on July 18 via VP Records / 17 North Parade. LISTEN TO IT HERE