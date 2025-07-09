BY NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. July 9, 2025: Calypso’s crown jewel, The Mighty Sparrow, turns 90 today, and many Caribbean nationals around the world are pausing to honor the man who transformed a regional tradition into a global force.

Trinidadian Calypso monarch the Mighty Sparrow, performing at the Lincoln Center Out of Doors ‘Caribbean Cultural Center: 30 Years of Carnival’ concert in Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park, New York, New York, on August 13, 2006. He turned 90 on July 9, 2025. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Born Slinger Francisco in Grand Roy, Grenada, on July 9, 1935, and raised in Trinidad from the age of one, the man known to millions as The Mighty Sparrow has defined Caribbean music, commentary, and charisma for more than seven decades. His title as the “Calypso King of the World” isn’t just honorary – it’s earned.

With unmatched lyrical sharpness, vocal prowess, and cultural impact, Sparrow’s music captured the Caribbean’s heartbeat through Carnival hits, political critiques, and unapologetically bold storytelling. Today, he stands among the rare few whose voices have shaped not just songs, but national consciousness.

“No one has documented the Caribbean condition with as much wit, skill, and courage as Sparrow,” said fellow calypsonian and historian Chalkdust (Dr. Hollis Liverpool). “His calypsoes are historical records.”

The Voice of a Region

FLASHBACK – Calypso singer and songwriter Mighty Sparrow at London Airport, March 15th 1962. (Photo by George Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Sparrow’s breakout came in 1956, when his legendary hit “Jean and Dinah” won him the Calypso Monarch crown and instantly rewrote the genre’s rulebook. From there, his rise was meteoric. He headlined calypso tents, dropped album after album, and wrote hundreds of songs that blended humor with razor-sharp political and social critique.

His discography includes classics like “Congo Man,” “Melda,” “Sparrow Dead,” “Slave,” and “Education” – tracks that tackled everything from colonialism to morality, with a wit and boldness that became Sparrow’s calling card.

Tributes from Across the Diaspora

On his 90th birthday, tributes are pouring in from around the globe – from fellow artists to heads of state to fans who grew up dancing to his music.

David Rudder called him “the reason many of us picked up a microphone.”

Calypso Rose praised him as “a brother in music” who pushed her to be better.

Machel Montano wrote: “We stand on Sparrow’s shoulders… His music is forever.”

Despite health challenges and no longer performing, Sparrow’s spirit remains strong. His last major live performance, “Live at 85!” at Joe’s Pub in New York, was a sold-out celebration of legacy. These days, he splits his time between New York and Trinidad, still sharp in interviews and full of stories from the golden era of calypso.

A Global Calypso Ambassador

Sparrow’s contributions stretch far beyond music. He has been a vocal champion of Caribbean unity, Black pride, and working-class struggles—often when it was risky to do so. He’s received countless awards, including the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) and the Chaconia Gold Medal, as well as international honors from the U.K. and Caribbean diaspora groups.

His influence extends across generations of artists—from soca to reggae to hip hop—who cite his lyrical storytelling and stage command as foundational.

The Bird Still Flies

As he turns 90, The Mighty Sparrow may no longer rule the stage, but his legacy is alive and roaring in the DNA of Caribbean culture. His voice, wit, and vision continue to shape how the world hears, understands, and dances to the Caribbean.

And as the calypso tents prepare for next Carnival season, his music will surely echo – louder than ever. Happy 90th to the Birdie. Long live the King.