News Americas, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, July 9, 2025: Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, is being recognised as one of the most forward-looking leaders working to deepen economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Africa and the Caribbean. His recent engagements reflect a serious commitment to long-term cooperation between the two regions.

Aisha Maina and Aquarian Consult in St Kitts and Nevis.

“Today, the Caribbean is no longer a distant observer to Africa’s renaissance. We have become an active partner as the sixth region of the African Union,” said Dr. Drew during a visit to Abuja, Nigeria, last month.. That statement has since resonated across capitals on both sides of the Atlantic.



That momentum is exemplified by Dr. Drew’s instrumental role in a landmark initiative spearheaded by Nigerian business leader and economic strategist Aisha Maina, Managing Director of Aquarian Consult.



In March 2025, Dr. Drew travelled to Abuja at Maina’s invitation to attend the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS 25), a bold private-sector-led convening aimed at creating lasting Afro-Caribbean economic frameworks.



“His Excellency, Honourable Terrance Drew, took the chance, planted the seed, and boarded the flight after a series of strategic conversations with a Nigerian woman who said, ‘Come to Nigeria,’ and he did,” said Aisha Maina. “He didn’t come alone. He came with his team and his full commitment.”



Maina also acknowledged Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, for his role in reinforcing the partnership. “There cannot be a great leader without a great team. Honourable Duggins has stood out for his belief in the vision, his clear understanding of our goals, and his deep respect for the mission.”



Building on the momentum of the Abuja summit, Aisha Maina personally funded and led a 120-person Nigerian delegation to St. Kitts and Nevis in June 2025. This was the largest African delegation ever to visit the island. Arriving via a chartered Air Peace flight, the group included business leaders, creatives, policymakers, cultural advocates, and youth voices. Their objective was clear: to create new pathways in trade, tourism, investment, education, and cultural connection.

Dr. Drew and his cabinet played a central role in hosting and facilitating the week-long exchange, which included bilateral forums, cultural showcases, and youth engagement sessions, setting a new benchmark for South-South collaboration.



“Prime Minister Drew’s leadership reflects a clear understanding that this is not just about reconnection but about redefinition,” said Maina. “It is about how we co-create value and open new frontiers across sectors for people on both sides.”



Looking ahead, Aquarian Consult and its partners are working on several follow-up initiatives, including:



• The launch of an Afri-Caribbean Youth Fellowship Programme

• A series of Diaspora Policy Labs for shared policymaking and learning

• A second summit to be hosted in the Caribbean in 2026

• Broader platforms for trade, education, and creative industry exchange



This partnership is being built through purposeful action and shared values. The foundations are strong because the people leading it, including Prime Minister Drew and Aisha Maina, are not simply visiting each other’s countries. They are making long-term investments in trust, cooperation, and mutual respect.



