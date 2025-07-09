By News Americas Sports Editor

News Americas, PHILADELPHIA, PA, Weds. July 9, 2025: From a crate-on-the-wall hoop in the Bahamas to the bright lights of the NBA Draft, VJ Edgecombe’s rise is nothing short of cinematic.

VJ Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers slam dunks the ball over Kyle Filipowski #22 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of their NBA Summer League game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on July 5, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

On June 25, the Philadelphia 76ers made the dream official, selecting the 6’4″ guard third overall in the 2025 NBA Draft—making Edgecombe just the 10th player from the Bahamas ever drafted into the NBA, and one of the highest picks in the country’s history.

Edgecombe’s story is one of raw talent, sacrifice, and resilience. Born and raised in Bimini, a tiny nine-square-mile island in the western Bahamas, he grew up without electricity for seven years, relying on a generator to power his family’s home.

“We came from nothing,” Edgecombe said on draft night, holding back tears. “Seeing what my mom went through to feed us? It’s crazy.”

The Rise: From Bimini to Baylor to the Big Stage

Edgecombe’s journey took a major turn when he attended a basketball camp hosted by Buddy Hield – another Bimini native and now a mentor. Inspired, VJ moved to the U.S. for high school, first attending Victory International in Florida, then transferring to Long Island Lutheran in New York, where he won a state title and earned McDonald’s All-American honors.

He turned down offers from Duke and Kentucky to play for Baylor, where he had an electric freshman season:

15.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.1 SPG

Led Big 12 freshmen in scoring

Set Baylor freshman record with 68 steals

A two-way force with a 38.5″ vertical and a 6’7″ wingspan, Edgecombe dominated both ends of the court. His highlight-reel dunks and defensive instincts made him a breakout star, and NBA scouts took notice.

But Edgecombe didn’t just shine on the court – he gave back. Using his $1.4 million NIL earnings, he launched a scholarship fund for students at Gateway Christian Academy in Bimini, covering tuition and school supplies.

“I just want to help kids be happy and give them a shot at something better,” he said.

National Stage: Repping the Bahamas

Before his Baylor breakout, Edgecombe suited up for the Bahamas national team at the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Valencia. Despite sharing the court with NBA vets like DeAndre Ayton and Eric Gordon, Edgecombe wasn’t just along for the ride.

As a sixth man, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals, reaching 20+ points twice and shooting 57.1% FG / 38.5% from three. At just 18 years old, he showed composure well beyond his age.

Though the Bahamas fell short of an Olympic berth, Edgecombe cemented his status as the country’s next great basketball export.

What the Sixers Are Getting

Philly fans, buckle up.

Edgecombe brings instant athleticism, defensive grit, and off-the-dribble scoring to a Sixers team looking to build around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. His story? Inspiring. His ceiling? Sky high.

He’s not just another lottery pick. He’s a symbol of what’s possible when talent meets opportunity – and what happens when a barefoot kid with a dream finally gets his shot.