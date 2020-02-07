News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 7, 2020: Jamaican singer and songwriter, the late great Robert Nesta Marley, OM, would have celebrated his 75th birthday yesterday, Feb. 6, 2020. Here’s a look back at the early days of his professional career.

Bob Marley and the wailers (L-R Peter McIntosh ‘Tosh’, Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett, Bob Marley, Earl ‘Wire’ Lindo, Carlton ‘Carly’ Barrett and Neville ‘Bunny’ Livingston) pose for a portrait in 1973 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 19: BIRMINGHAM Photo of Bob MARLEY and WAILERS, Bob Marley and the Wailers arriving at Birmingham Odeon (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)

Al Anderson and Bob Marley of The Wailers perform on stage at the Odeon, Birmingham, United Kingdom, 18 July 1975. (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)

Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett and Bob Marley of The Wailers playing guitar and keyboards backstage at the Odeon, Birmingham, United Kingdom, 18 July 1975. (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)

Jamaican reggae musician Bob Marley (1945-1981) posed on a river boat in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1976. (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

Jamaican reggae singer Bob Marley (1945 – 1981) performing on stage, circa 1975. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)