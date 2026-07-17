The Butterfly That Never Landed: Remembering Eric Garner On His 12th Death Anniversary

By Nyan Reynolds

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 17, 2026: Today, July 17, 2026, marks twelve years since the death of Eric Garner. Twelve years have passed since a cell phone camera captured one of the most haunting moments in recent American history.

We remember the image. We remember the words. We remember the grief that followed. We remember the protests that spread throughout cities, the conversations about policing that reached kitchen tables and classrooms alike, and the movement that gained renewed momentum because one man’s death became a nation’s mirror. Today is not a day of celebration. It is a day of remembrance. A day of reflection. A day to honor a life that ended far too soon. Yet as I reflected on Eric Garner today, my mind wandered to an unexpected place. It wandered into the butterfly effect.

Chaos theory tells us that small changes in the beginning of an event can produce dramatically different outcomes in the future. The flap of a butterfly’s wings does not literally create a hurricane, but the metaphor reminds us that seemingly insignificant events can redirect the course of history in ways that no one could have predicted.

History often feels inevitable when we look backward. It wasn’t. History is fragile. It hangs on moments. It hangs on seconds. It hangs on decisions. And perhaps the greatest illusion we carry is believing that what happened was always destined to happen.

What if it wasn’t? What if history simply followed the path created by countless human choices, some wise, some reckless, and some made within seconds? That question has stayed with me. Not because I want to rewrite history, but because I want to better understand how delicate history really is.

The Butterfly Lands

Imagine Staten Island on July 17, 2014. The officers arrive. The crowd gathers. Voices begin to rise.

But imagine one small detail changing. Eric Garner is not the man being restrained. Instead, he is standing nearby. He notices what is unfolding and steps between two people before the situation escalates.

“Stop!” Someone listens. Someone pauses. Someone chooses another response. The confrontation ends differently. The evening news tells the story of an ordinary father who helped prevent violence rather than becoming its victim.

No marches. No chants of “I can’t breathe.” No international symbol born from tragedy. History changes because one insignificant moment changes. Not because destiny changed. Because people did.

That is the butterfly effect. It is uncomfortable to think this way because it reminds us that history is not always driven by enormous decisions made by presidents or generals. Sometimes it turns because someone arrived thirty seconds later than expected. Sometimes someone answered a phone call. Sometimes someone decided to intervene rather than remain silent.

History is often balanced on moments so small they are invisible until they are gone.

The Lives That Might Have Been

As I continued thinking about Eric Garner, I realized he is not alone. History is filled with futures we never had the opportunity to know. I think about Tamir Rice, a twelve-year-old boy playing in a park with what officers believed was a real firearm.

What if the responding officer had stopped the patrol car farther away? What if there had been one more question before one irreversible decision? What if someone had simply said, “Let’s slow this down.”

Perhaps Tamir grows into adulthood. Perhaps he becomes a father. Perhaps he becomes a teacher. Perhaps, in one of history’s beautiful ironies, he becomes a police officer because one officer once showed him patience instead of fear.

We will never know. I think about Philando Castile. A man remembered by so many for his calm spirit during unimaginable circumstances. What conversations never happened because his life ended? What children never crossed paths with him? What community was never strengthened because one future disappeared in a matter of seconds?

I think about Sandra Bland. How many speeches were never given? How many young women never found encouragement through her voice? How many lives were never influenced because history ended her story before she finished writing it? The same questions echo through generations.

What if Malcolm X had never entered the Audubon Ballroom that afternoon? Perhaps his daughter becomes ill before he leaves home. Perhaps heavy rain delays the meeting. Perhaps someone warns him. Perhaps the people waiting for him never arrive.

Would Malcolm have lived another decade? How much more would his thinking have evolved? How would America have been shaped by ten more years of his leadership? We cannot know.

The same can be asked of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. What if someone interrupted the assassin’s view from across the street? What if one unexpected distraction delayed everything by sixty seconds? Would the Civil Rights Movement have entered an entirely different chapter under his continued leadership?

President John F. Kennedy presents another reminder. After his assassination, the way presidents travel changed forever. Security evolved. Procedures evolved. Risk assessments evolved. But what if one pedestrian unexpectedly crossed the street? What if the presidential motorcade paused for just a moment? What if one tiny interruption redirected one bullet? Would America have changed differently? Would the decisions that followed his presidency have unfolded another way?

History is full of these unanswered questions. Not because we seek fantasy. Because every life carries possibilities that die alongside the person. When someone dies, we do not only lose who they were. We lose everyone they still had the potential to become. We lose the conversations they never had. The ideas they never shared. The children they never mentored. The inventions they never imagined. The kindness they never extended.

The future dies quietly with them. That may be the greatest tragedy of all.

The Butterfly Within Us

It would be easy to leave the butterfly effect inside history books. But that would miss its greatest lesson. The butterfly effect belongs to all of us. Every one of us can probably identify moments that seemed insignificant at the time but completely redirected our lives.

A phone call we almost ignored; an interview we almost declined; a friendship we almost never started. A relationship we almost walked away from. A conversation we wish we had, or one we wish we never had.

Years ago, actor Mahershala Ali shared a story that fascinated me. Before becoming a two-time Academy Award winner, he received a basketball scholarship to Santa Clara University. He declined it. Eventually, another young man accepted the opportunity.

His name was Steve Nash. He would go on to become one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and a two-time Most Valuable Player.

Think about that for a moment. One scholarship. One decision. Two extraordinary lives moving in completely different directions. Had Mahershala Ali accepted that scholarship, perhaps he would have fallen in love with basketball. Perhaps Steve Nash would have attended another university. Perhaps they both still would have found greatness. Or perhaps history would remember both men entirely differently.

No one knew at the time. That is precisely the point.

The butterfly effect reminds us that the future is being quietly constructed through today’s ordinary decisions. The choices that appear insignificant often reveal themselves years later as life’s defining moments.

That truth extends beyond famous names. It reaches into our own lives. Perhaps there was a job you almost accepted. A city you almost moved to. A degree you almost pursued. A marriage you almost entered. A friendship you almost ended.

Looking back now, you can probably see the butterfly landing. At the time, it looked like an ordinary afternoon. Now it looks like destiny. But perhaps it wasn’t destiny at all.

Perhaps it was simply one decision creating another, and another, until an entirely different future emerged. That realization humbles me. It reminds me to slow down before making decisions. It reminds me that every interaction carries weight. It reminds me that extending grace, choosing patience, speaking with kindness, or simply pausing before reacting may shape futures I will never witness.

Perhaps that is the greatest lesson Eric Garner’s story leaves with us twelve years later. Not simply that tragedy occurred. Not simply that history remembers.

But that history remains fragile because human choices remain powerful. Every officer. Every parent. Every teacher. Every judge. Every politician. Every stranger. Every one of us participates in writing tomorrow’s history through today’s decisions.

We rarely recognize the significance of those moments while we are living them. Only afterward do we realize the butterfly had already landed. Perhaps somewhere today, another butterfly is landing. Perhaps someone is deciding whether to speak or remain silent. Whether to show mercy or anger. Whether to intervene or look away. Whether to choose patience instead of fear.

None of us knows which ordinary moment will become tomorrow’s history. But we do know this.

History has never been shaped only by extraordinary people. It has always been shaped by ordinary people making ordinary decisions during ordinary moments. And sometimes, those moments determine the future of a family, a community, a nation, or even the world.

Perhaps that is the real butterfly effect. Not that history changes because of magic. But that history changes because we do.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Nyan Reynolds is a U.S. Army veteran and published author whose novels and cultural works draw from his Jamaican heritage, military service, and life experiences. His writing blends storytelling, resilience, and heritage to inspire readers.