Trump Administration Ends Open-Ended Student Visas

By NAN Staff Writer, NewsAmericas Now

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. July 17, 2026: The Department of Homeland Security has finalized rules on student visas, ending “duration of status” for foreign students, exchange visitors, and foreign media representatives in the United States, replacing an open-ended system with a fixed deadline that will require hundreds of thousands of international students, including many from the Caribbean, to formally reapply to stay in the country.

The rule takes effect Sept. 18, 2026, and applies to F-1 academic students, J-1 exchange visitors and I nonimmigrant foreign media representatives. Under the current system, known as “duration of status,” these visa holders can generally remain in the U.S. for as long as they are actively enrolled in school or participating in an authorized program, without a fixed expiration date on their stay. That system has been in place for F-1 students since 1979 and for J-1 and I visa holders since 1985.

Once the new rule takes effect, F-1 and J-1 visa holders will instead be admitted for a fixed period tied to the length of their specific program, capped at four years. I nonimmigrants will be capped at 240 days. Anyone who needs more time will have to file directly with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for an extension of stay, a process that includes biometric collection and a formal review of whether the person is complying with the terms of their visa.

What changes for students

DHS said the change is intended to close gaps that have allowed some visa holders to remain in the U.S. for decades through repeated program extensions and school transfers. The agency cited cases in its rulemaking of individuals who spent 20, 30 and even nearly 38 years in F-1 student status through consecutive enrollments.

For the large majority of international students who complete their degrees on a normal timeline, DHS said the new fixed period should not create problems. But the rule also tightens several other requirements that will affect ordinary students:

The window to leave the U.S. after finishing a degree or authorized training shrinks from 60 days to 30 days.

Students who end their studies early must depart the country or take steps to maintain legal status within 30 days.

Graduate-level F-1 students will be barred from changing their field of study or transferring schools at any point during their program, except in extenuating circumstances approved by immigration officials.

DHS explicitly states that delays caused by academic probation, suspension, or a student’s inability to complete coursework on time are generally not acceptable reasons for an extension.

Why it matters for Caribbean families

Caribbean nationals make up a meaningful share of the international student population at U.S. colleges and universities, many pursuing degrees with family support back home riding on their ability to complete programs on time and maintain legal status. The shift to a fixed deadline means students and their families will need to track admission end dates far more closely than under the old system, since simply remaining enrolled will no longer automatically keep someone in status.

The rule also affects J-1 exchange visitors, a category that includes not just university researchers and professors but also camp counselors, au pairs, and summer work travel participants – programs that draw significant numbers of young people from the Caribbean each year.

DHS estimates the rule will cost F, J, and I nonimmigrants and their institutions between roughly $120 million and $449 million annually over the next decade, depending on how the costs are calculated, largely tied to new extension-of-stay filing fees and administrative burdens on schools and program sponsors.

The rule was published July 17th and is classified as a major rule subject to congressional review, meaning its effective date could still change if Congress acts. DHS said it received close to 22,000 public comments on the proposal before finalizing it.

NewsAmericasNow will continue following how the rule is implemented and its impact on Caribbean students and exchange visitors as the September effective date approaches.