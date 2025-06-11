News Americas, New York, NY, June 11, 2025: British business magnate and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson has declared that Jamaica has the potential to “lead the way” in the global cannabis industry, applauding the island’s long-standing cultural and musical ties to the herb.

FLASHBACK – Sir Richard Branson hands out records with free gifts hidden inside to members of the public, as he stands with a ‘record store’ which is hidden inside a giant Virgin Hotels branded red suitcase, as part of the grand opening celebrations of Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch, in front of St Paul’s Cathedral, London. Picture date: Tuesday April 29, 2025. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Branson made the statement during his appearance at the 4/20 festival hosted by Jacana in April, where he shared the stage with reggae artiste Jesse Royal.

“I’ve always believed in the power of this plant – and in Jamaica’s extraordinary potential to lead the way,” Branson said to enthusiastic applause.

The billionaire entrepreneur has had a longstanding connection to Jamaica through Virgin Records, which signed several legendary reggae acts in the 1970s under its Frontline label. Among the signed artists were The Gladiators, The Abyssinians, U-Roy, and The Mighty Diamonds.

Branson fondly recalled his efforts to sign reggae legend Peter Tosh following the death of Bob Marley. “I flew to Jamaica with the aim of signing Peter Tosh… I went to his house, knocked, no answer. But I saw a curtain move. So, I sat in my car for two days. Finally, he let me in—and rolled the biggest spliff I’ve ever seen,” Branson said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Describing the iconic smoke session as a kind of “initiation,” Branson said he “collapsed on the floor” but passed the test. Tosh would go on to release the seminal album Legalize It under Virgin Records.

“The first record he put out… maybe if that record hadn’t come out…we’re celebrating 10 years of the legalization of cannabis in Jamaica. Without that record, I think it may never have been legalised,” Branson added.

Although cannabis is not fully legalized in Jamaica, possession of up to two ounces was decriminalized in 2015. Branson has continued his global advocacy for responsible drug policy through his work with the Global Commission on Drug Policy.

As Jamaica marks a decade since decriminalization, Branson’s comments have reignited conversation around the country’s potential role as a leader in the international cannabis market.