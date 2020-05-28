Safe Spam: Does It Exist And How To Define It?

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. May 28, 2020: Once in a lifetime, each of us has been an object for spam. Despite common misbeliefs, some types of spam can be classified as safe, which means that they do not intend to steal your personal data or attack a website. However, they are still quite irritating, because they create a mess in your mailbox, webpage or blog.

However, with the development of anti-spam services, spammers have become even more aggressive, improving their capabilities and creating new types. Fortunately, quite a lot of people can proceed to https://cleantalk.org/ and learn how to use the anti spam plugin. But, it also happens that some important correspondence can be perceived as spam. Therefore, knowing the “safe” types of spam may help you avoid missing useful information.

What Is the Safe Type of Spam?

It often happens that the mailing system puts messages in the Spam folder by mistake like letters confirming registration on a certain website. These are unknown sources for the system, therefore, it does not trust them.

A safe form of spam is not capable of harming users in any way unless stealing their time. This includes:

1) Commercial Advertising

The distribution of messages with the advertising of various kinds of goods, services, sites, etc. Spam mailing is one of the most inexpensive ways to promote on the web. Consequently, it is in demand among online entrepreneurs. They simply choose spam as one of the promotion channels.

2) Advertising That Is Prohibited by Law

There is usually a list of goods and services that are prohibited from advertising. Most popular channels like social networks adhere to these requirements and sometimes add their own. Such actions cause some difficulties for advertisers. The electronic mailing does not have such restrictions, which allows them to freely promote any goods and in any form.

3) Manipulation of Public Opinion

Spam is often used as a tool to influence public opinion. These are not only political motives but also commercial ones. For example, someone decides to send out the incriminating material of a competitor or to do a newsletter on behalf of someone in order to get a negative reaction in return. Such a newsletter is not harmful to users but can cause certain moods in society.

4) Mailing with a Request of Forwarding the Message

This is popular on social networks. As a rule, it does not have any semantic load or pursues no goals. These are messages like “Send this letter to 20 friends and next year you will find the love of a lifetime.” This is weird enough, but there are people who continue to do this.

Such messages are usually perceived as garbage, which could be distributed by email, on social networks, forums, and in comments on the websites. You can either ignore or block them, but don’t panic – nobody intends to hack you.