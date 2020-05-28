News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. May 28, 2020: The Caribbean is still registering new COVID-19 cases and deaths, even as some destinations plan to reopen.

A total of new 642 cases were added on Wednesday, to take the tally among just four countries to 20,650.

The Dominican Republic, the epicenter of the virus in the region, recorded another 459 cases Wednesday and 6 new deaths.

The country now has 15,723 confirmed cases from the novel coronavirus and 6,459 active cases.

Meanwhile, Haiti has become the new hot spot, adding 111 news cases yesterday to move its confirmed cases to 1,174. The country also reported two new deaths to move its death total to 33.

Puerto Rico added another 64 cases to move to 3,189 confirmed cases but its death total remains at 127.

And Jamaica also continued to uptick Wednesday, adding 8 new cases to move its tally to 564. But the island’s death toll has remained at 9 for weeks.

