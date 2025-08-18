By NAN ET Entertainer

News Americas, MAIMI, FL, Mon. 18, 2025: Jamaican-American rapper Sean Kingston, once a Billboard chart-topper with hits like “Beautiful Girls,” is headed to federal prison after being convicted in a US$1 million fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida confirmed that Kingston, born Kisean Paul Anderson, was sentenced on Friday to 42 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz.

FLASHBACK – Sean Kingston performings onstage at Shaggy’s Hot Summer Nights Tour on June 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Live Nation)

A Fall From Grace

Kingston, now 35, rose to international fame as a teenager, blending pop and reggae to create crossover anthems that defined mid-2000s radio. But prosecutors say behind the glitz of fame, the artist orchestrated a scheme to defraud luxury vendors of over US$1 million in goods.

According to trial evidence, Kingston contacted sellers of high-end merchandise — including a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade, luxury watches, and a massive 232-inch LED television — via social media. He invited them to his luxury homes in Broward County, Florida, leveraging his celebrity status to secure trust.

Instead of paying, prosecutors said Kingston and his mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, 62, sent fake wire receipts as proof of payment. While some victims eventually received restitution after filing lawsuits or involving police, most never saw a dollar.

The Family Scheme

Turner, who prosecutors described as central to producing the fraudulent documents, was sentenced last month to five years in federal prison for her role in the conspiracy.

“The defendants used fame as a weapon,” the prosecution argued. “What appeared to be opportunity for small businesses turned into financial loss and betrayal.”

Kingston’s Statement

In court, Kingston offered brief remarks, acknowledging wrongdoing. “I’ve learned from my actions,” he said, as Judge Leibowitz handed down the sentence.

A Career Overshadowed

The rapper, who once collaborated with global stars including Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj, now sees his career defined as much by courtroom headlines as by music charts.

His story marks yet another reminder of how quickly celebrity fortune can fade — from Billboard stardom to federal prison in less than two decades.