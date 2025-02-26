News Americas, New York, NY, February 26, 2025: Dancehall superstar Sean Paul has achieved another historic milestone as his 2005 smash hit “Temperature” surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify. This marks his second song to enter the platform’s prestigious Billions Club, following “No Lie” featuring Dua Lipa.

This achievement comes as Sean Paul’s Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum album The Trinity celebrates its 20th anniversary. Released by VP Records/Atlantic Records, The Trinity cemented Sean Paul as a dominant force in the mid-2000s dancehall scene, featuring massive hits like “We Be Burnin’” and “Give It Up to Me”. The album remains one of the best-selling dancehall albums of all time.

“Love to know that 20 years later, ‘Temperature’ still strong and potent and making people feel good—that is what makes me feel good,” said Sean Paul. “Big up to everyone involved, and may the music live on.”

With this latest accomplishment, Sean Paul joins Bob Marley and The Wailers as one of the only reggae/dancehall artists to have multiple songs surpass 1 billion streams. The Billions Club remains an elite group, with fewer than 1,000 songs worldwide reaching this milestone.

Originally released in 2005, “Temperature” topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2006, becoming the most popular song in the U.S. at the time and marking Sean Paul’s third No. 1 hit after Beyoncé’s “Baby Boy” and “Get Busy”. Produced by Rohan “Snowcone” Fuller on the “Applause” Riddim, the song became a global dance anthem, resonating with fans worldwide and standing the test of time.

As dancehall continues to influence global music, Sean Paul remains one of the genre’s biggest ambassadors, proving that classic hits can still break records decades later.