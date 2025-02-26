News Americas, New York, NY, February 26, 2025: PBS is celebrating the life and legacy of Hazel Scott, the groundbreaking Trinidadian-born jazz pianist, Hollywood star, and civil rights activist, with the premiere of ‘American Masters – The Disappearance of Miss Scott.’ The documentary, aired on Friday, February 21 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS and streaming on pbs.org/americanmasters and the PBS App, honors Black History Month by shining a long-overdue spotlight on Scott’s remarkable journey.

Scott was a pioneering force in entertainment, known not only for her extraordinary musical talent but also for her fearless activism. She became the first Black American to host a nationally syndicated television show, but her rising stardom was abruptly derailed when she was blacklisted during the 1950s Red Scare.

Late Trinidadian-born jazz and classical pianist Hazel Scott (1920 – 1981) entertains an appreciative crowd, circa 1940. (Photo by Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

A Life of Music, Activism, and Triumph

Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, in 1920, Hazel Scott was a musical prodigy from an early age. Trained by her mother, a classically trained pianist and music teacher, she quickly displayed a natural gift for the piano. At just four years old, she left the Caribbean with her mother and grandmother, settling in Harlem, New York, where she would become one of the most celebrated jazz musicians of her time. By the age of eight, Scott had already caught the attention of Professor Walter Damrosch at the Juilliard School of Music, where she became one of the youngest students to train under the prestigious institution.

Her early exposure to Harlem’s thriving jazz scene shaped her career, leading to performances with legendary musicians like Max Roach and Charles Mingus in iconic venues such as Café Society, the Cotton Club, and Carnegie Hall. These experiences solidified her place in music history as a virtuoso pianist known for blending classical music with jazz improvisation.

Scott’s talents soon caught the attention of Hollywood, where she broke racial barriers by appearing in films as herself, refusing to take on demeaning roles. She starred in movies such as Something to Shout About, I Dood It, and Rhapsody in Blue, showcasing her extraordinary skills and proving that Black artists could shine on the big screen without compromising their dignity.

In 1950, Scott made history once again when the DuMont Television Network gave her her own television show, “The Hazel Scott Show”, making her the first Black American to host a nationally syndicated program. The show featured Scott’s musical performances alongside jazz greats like Charles Mingus and Max Roach, drawing in audiences across the country.

A Fighter for Civil Rights

Beyond her musical and Hollywood career, Scott was a passionate advocate for civil rights. She refused to perform before segregated audiences, demanding equal treatment for Black artists. She also led an actors’ strike when a film director attempted to dress Black actors in tattered costumes, challenging Hollywood’s portrayal of Black people. In one defining moment, Scott sued a restaurant for refusing her service, standing up against racial discrimination in public spaces.

African-American congressman Adam Clayton Powell, Jr (1908-1972) and his then fiancé, pianist Hazel Scott (1920-1981) pictured obtaining a marriage license at the town clerk’s office, Stamford, Connecticut on July 25th 1945. (Photo by Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

In 1945, she married Adam Clayton Powell Jr., the first Black American congressman from New York, further cementing her role in the fight for racial equality. Together, they formed a power couple dedicated to social progress and justice.

The Red Scare and Her Exile

Despite her success, Scott’s career took a devastating turn in the 1950s when she became a victim of McCarthy-era blacklisting. In a bold move, she testified before the House Un-American Activities Committee, defending herself and her colleagues against accusations of Communist ties. Her outspoken stance led to Hollywood and television executives severing ties with her, effectively ending her career in the U.S.

Following her blacklisting, Scott left America and moved to Paris, where she continued to perform and record music. However, her influence and contributions were largely erased from mainstream American history – until now.

PBS Honors Her Legacy

‘The Disappearance of Miss Scott‘ is the first documentary to comprehensively explore Scott’s life, ensuring that her story is no longer overlooked. Featuring archival footage, rare performance clips, animation, and exclusive interviews, the film captures Scott’s musical genius and her unwavering fight for justice.

The documentary also includes excerpts from Scott’s unpublished autobiography, brought to life by Jamaican American, Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. Interviews with country star Mickey Guyton, actresses Amanda Seales and Tracie Thoms, jazz musicians Camille Thurman and Jason Moran, and Adam Clayton Powell III, Scott’s only son, provide additional insight into her legacy. Biographer Karen Chilton, who has extensively researched Scott’s life, also shares her expertise.

A Long-Overdue Recognition

Scott’s pioneering contributions to music, television, and civil rights make her one of the most important yet underappreciated figures in entertainment history. Her story is one of talent, courage, and resilience, and ‘American Masters – The Disappearance of Miss Scott,’ ensures that her legacy is finally given the recognition it deserves.

Through this documentary, PBS not only celebrates Hazel Scott’s brilliance but also reaffirms her place in history as a trailblazing Trinidadian artist and activist whose impact continues to inspire generations.