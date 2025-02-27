News Americas, New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2025: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have apprehended a Jamaican national in Massachusetts on serious criminal charges, underscoring the agency’s commitment to public safety.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, (ERO) arrested 26-year-old Jahmari Taffari Westcarth in Boston on Jan. 25 after he was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a family member in Massachusetts.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested 26-year-old Jahmari Taffari Westcarth in Boston. (US ICE image)

“Jahmari Taffari Westcarth stands accused of assaulting and victimizing a family member in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He represents a significant threat to the residents of our community,” said Patricia H. Hyde, acting field office director for ICE ERO Boston. “We simply refuse to tolerate such dangers to the law-abiding residents of our New England neighborhoods. ICE Boston stands firm in our commitment to prioritizing public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our neighborhoods.”

Westcarth first entered the U.S. illegally near San Ysidro, California, on Dec. 30, 2022, where he was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents. He was subsequently served with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge for further proceedings.

Following his arrest in Massachusetts, Westcarth was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Jan. 8, 2025. ICE promptly issued an immigration detainer, requesting custody of Westcarth; however, the court declined to honor the detainer and released him from custody.

ICE later apprehended Westcarth on Jan. 25, and he remains in ICE custody pending further immigration enforcement actions.

This case highlights ongoing debates over local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities, as well as ICE’s continued efforts to remove individuals who pose a public safety risk from U.S. communities.