News Americas, New York, NY, February 28, 2025: The Caribbean music scene is buzzing this week with exciting new releases from some of the region’s biggest names, celebrating reggae, dancehall, and the rich heritage of sound system culture. From Grammy-winning collaborations to fresh anthems by emerging talent, here’s what’s new in Caribbean music this week.

Sting & Shaggy

Grammy-winning icons Sting and Shaggy reunite to pay homage to reggae’s legendary sound system culture with their latest release, “Til A Mawnin.” The track, produced by Shaggy and Shane Hoosong, breathes new life into Junjo Lawes’ classic “I’m Not Getting Crazy” riddim, a dancehall staple that once backed legends like Don Carlos, Yellowman, and Frankie Paul.

Accompanied by a Jay Will-directed music video, the song arrives ahead of Sting and Shaggy’s highly anticipated co-headlining performance at Reggae Rise Up Florida on March 13. Their latest collaboration continues a dynamic partnership that has delivered international hits and further solidified reggae’s influence on the global stage.

Ky-Mani “Maestro” Marley Drops “Love & Energy” with Iba Mahr & Lutan Fyah

Jamaican Grammy-nominated artist Ky-Mani Marley delivers an uplifting anthem with his latest single and music video, “Love & Energy,” featuring roots reggae singer Iba Mahr and conscious reggae veteran Lutan Fyah. The track, produced by Grammy-winning musician Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown, is the title track from Marley’s upcoming album and pulses with a soulful one-drop rhythm.

The accompanying self-directed music video was filmed in Jamaica and captures a vibrant celebration of love, community, and positive vibrations. Speaking on the song, Ky-Mani shares: “Love is the energy that nourishes the soul and motivates us to achieve beyond our expectations.”

Lila Iké Releases “Too Late To Lie” Ahead of UK & Japan Tour

Reggae songstress Lila Iké unveils a deeply personal and introspective new single, “Too Late To Lie,” ahead of her highly anticipated debut album via Wurl Iké Records & In.Digg.Nation Collective. Produced by Winta James, the track blends live instrumentation with Lila’s signature heartfelt delivery, exploring themes of heartbreak, betrayal, and self-preservation.

In the Remi Laudat-directed music video, Lila is surrounded by towering speaker boxes, paying homage to Jamaica’s sound system culture. Alongside her latest release, Lila Iké has announced her first UK headlining tour (April 8-10, 2025) and a series of performances in Japan in March.

VP Records Showcase in Kingston with F.Y.A.H. & Aza Lineage

F.Y.A.H. and Aza Lineage will perform songs from their debut albums at a special VP Records showcase on March 4 at The Compound in Kingston, Jamaica. The event is part of Dub Squad’s “Tuesday Service” series, a platform for rising reggae and dancehall artists.

F.Y.A.H.’s debut album, Free Your Authentic Heart, released on February 21 via Dub Rockers/VP Records, tackles themes of justice, mental health, and love, featuring collaborations with Alborosie, Steel Pulse, and Hollie Cook. Meanwhile, Aza Lineage is preparing to drop her first album, Rebel Daawta, led by King Jammy-produced singles like “Don’t Say You Love Me” and “Rule the Sound.”

Honorebel & Nyanda (Formerly of Brick & Lace) Release “Miss You”

International recording artists Honorebel and Nyanda (formerly of Brick & Lace) have teamed up for “Miss You,” a heartfelt reggae track blending melodic harmonies and poignant lyrics. Released on February 21, 2025, as part of the Reggae Party Time Riddim album, the song is written and co-produced by Honorebel (Richard Bailey), Tad Dawkins Jr., and Mark Ho-Sang. Fans can look forward to a music video and live performances in the coming months, with Honorebel’s 14th album, Winners Circle, set for summer 2025.

More Caribbean Music Drops This Week

Rayvon – “Love On You” (GTC Entertainment, distributed by Tuff Gong International)

Kapital Stone – “Smooth Operator” (Produced by Runkus, Kapital Stone Records)

Caribbean music remains vibrant and ever-evolving, with both legendary and emerging artists continuing to shape the soundscape. Stay tuned for more releases and live performances as the region’s talent takes center stage.