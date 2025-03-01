News Americas, New York, NY, March 1, 2025: The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs today issued a strong statement condemning the approach of a Venezuelan naval vessel toward Guyana’s assets within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

A sign that reads “Essiquibo Belongs to Guyana” displayed at the Madela Eccles roundabout in Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The small nation’s economy is the fastest-growing in the world, but the boon has stoked challenges from inflation and a growing wealth gap to the looming threat of conflict with Venezuela. Photographer: Jose A. Alvarado Jr./Bloomberg via Getty Images

In the statement, the U.S. denounced the action as an unacceptable threat to Guyana’s internationally recognized maritime territory.

“Venezuelan naval vessels threatening ExxonMobil’s floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit is unacceptable and a clear violation of Guyana’s internationally recognized maritime territory. Further provocation will result in consequences for the Maduro regime. The United States reaffirms its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity and the 1899 arbitral award,” the statement read.

A Venezuelan military vessel reportedly entered Guyana’s waters on Saturday and docked near an ExxonMobil contracted vessel in the oil and gas rich Stabroek Block.

“We’re still gathering information at this time. Will share more when we know more,” an ExxonMobil Guyana spokesman told Demerara Waves online.

This reaffirmation from the US underscores the Trump administration’s unwavering support for Guyana’s territorial rights, particularly based on the 1899 arbitral award, which defines the border between the two nations. Venezuela moved its naval vessel to the Stabroek Block just days after United States President Donald Trump’s administration cancelled a Biden-era licence that had allowed US company Chevron to sell hydrocarbon products from its operations in Venezuela.

Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali addressed the nation today and emphasized that the assets in question are lawfully positioned within Guyana’s EEZ and strongly condemned the Venezuelan vessel’s incursion as a violation of Guyana’s sovereignty.

According to President Ali, the Venezuelan vessel had transmitted a radio message asserting that it was operating in what it described as “disputed international waters” before continuing its course toward other offshore facilities.

However, the Guyanese leader firmly dismissed this claim.

“Let me be unequivocal. Maritime boundaries are recognized under international law, and this is a matter of grave concern,” Ali stated.

He also reassured the nation that his administration was addressing the situation with the utmost seriousness and responsibility.

Meanwhile, the regional body, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Saturday reiterated its unequivocal and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.

“All such acts of aggression and provocation are contrary to international law and the 2023 Argyle Declaration. Expressly too Guyana and Venezuela are enjoined to avoid unnecessary confrontational actions,” the statement said. “This provocative incident of 1 March 2025 initiated by Venezuela runs counter to the agreed commitment of CARICOM and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to ensure that the Caribbean region remains a Zone of Peace. It is critical that there be a peaceful resolution of the border controversy as is expected under the International Court of Justice, which already has conduct over the dispute.”

The Organization of American States (OAS) also “unequivocally” condemned the recent actions.

“Such acts of intimidation constitute a clear violation of international law, undermine regional stability, and threaten the principles of peaceful coexistence between nations,” said the OAS in a statement, reiterating its “steadfast support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.