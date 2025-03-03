News Americas, New York, NY, March 11, 2025: Dominican American actress Zoe Saldaña made history at the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, by becoming the first Dominican American to win an Oscar. Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

Dominican American actress Zoe Saldana accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Emilia Perez” onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Overcome with emotion, Saldaña tearfully dedicated her award to her family and heritage, proudly acknowledging her immigrant roots. “My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams, dignity, and hardworking hands. I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I won’t be the last,” she declared.

Caribbean roots actress Zoe Saldana waves as she accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Emilia Perez” onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The acclaimed actress, 46, praised her mother, father, and sisters in her speech. “Everything brave, outrageous, and good I’ve ever done in my life is because of you,” she said. She also gave a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Marco Perego, saying, “The biggest honor in my life is being your partner.”

Saldaña played Rita Mora Castro, a high-powered defense attorney, in Jacques Audiard’s musical crime film Emilia Pérez. She had dominated the awards season, securing wins at the Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Awards before claiming her first Oscar.

The film entered the Academy Awards with a record-breaking 13 nominations, the most ever for a foreign-language film. Despite controversies surrounding the film, including backlash over offensive social media posts by its star, Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez made a strong impact, beginning its journey at the Cannes Film Festival, where Saldaña, Gascón, and co-stars Adriana Paz and Selena Gomez jointly won Best Actress.

Saldaña, known for her impeccable red carpet presence, stunned in a wine-colored Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello and styled by Petra Flannery. The look featured a strass bodice, washed double satin skirt, sheer satin gloves, and a statement neckline, complementing her signature radiant glow.

Speaking to E! on the red carpet, Saldaña credited her fashion team, saying, “I just have to show up bright and early and in great spirits.”

With this win, Zoe Saldaña cements her place in Hollywood history, proving that representation and talent can break barriers. She triumphed over nominees Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave).

Saldaña, who made her acting debut in 1999 on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has since built an impressive career spanning blockbusters like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek. Her Oscar win now solidifies her as a trailblazer for future generations of Afro-Latina and Dominican American talent in Hollywood.