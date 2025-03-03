News Americas, New York, NY, March 3, 2025: Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel is officially making his long-awaited return to the U.S. stage after more than 20 years, headlining an epic concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on April 11, 2025. This highly anticipated event, presented by Reggae Fest, is set to be one of the biggest dancehall concerts in U.S. history. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 4, at 10:00 AM ET, with general sales beginning Thursday, March 6, at 10:00 AM ET.

Vybz Kartel performs during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Kartel’s return to the global stage follows the reinstatement of his U.S. and UK visa in January 2025, a moment that sent shockwaves through the dancehall community. Now, after two decades away from the U.S. music scene, The Worl’ Boss is back, and fans are eager to witness his legendary stage presence live.

“This is a monumental moment for me and the culture,” Kartel stated. “To be back on U.S. soil performing for my fans is a blessing that I don’t take lightly. The wait is finally over. New York, get ready!”

Vybz Kartel’s Historic Comeback

Kartel’s visa was revoked in the early 2000s, preventing him from performing in some of dancehall’s most influential markets. Now, with his return, he is set to reclaim his rightful place on the international stage. CJ Milan, CEO and Founder of Reggae Fest, described the upcoming Barclays Center show as a game-changer for dancehall.

“This is going to be the biggest dancehall concert in U.S. history,” Milan declared. “To have Vybz Kartel performing at Barclays Center is epic! It’s about time dancehall gets the recognition it deserves. I’m incredibly excited to bring this historic moment to life.”

Fans can expect an electrifying setlist featuring Kartel’s timeless classics and new material, proving why he remains one of the most influential figures in dancehall.

Vybz Kartel Takes Over the Grammys & MOBO Awards

Before his upcoming performance in New York, Kartel made his first U.S. appearance in over 20 years in February 2025, attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, where he was nominated for Best New Reggae Album. His presence at the event marked a major milestone in his career and solidified his global resurgence.

Shortly after, Kartel traveled to England for the MOBO Awards, where he was honored with the prestigious Impact Award. Fellow dancehall star Spice introduced him in an emotional tribute, celebrating his unparalleled contributions to the genre. Kartel also took the stage to perform a medley of chart-topping hits, including “Fever” and “Clarks”, much to the delight of his UK fans.

More Big Moves Ahead: Wireless Festival 2025 & Major Media Features

Kartel’s return to live performances doesn’t stop at Barclays Center. On July 13, 2025, he will take the stage at the 20th anniversary of London’s Wireless Festival, performing alongside Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker, and Burna Boy. The event is expected to be one of the biggest in the festival’s history, further cementing Kartel’s influence in the international music scene.

His momentum continues off the stage as well. Kartel recently graced the cover of Billboard’s first issue of 2025 and was featured on the Spring 2025 cover of the UK’s The Face Magazine. His media presence has been explosive, with a viral interview alongside Twitch streamer Kai Cenat at the Grammys and an appearance on Drink Champs with Noreaga and DJ EFN, where the episode amassed over 1 million YouTube views in record time.

A Triumphant Return for The Worl’ Boss

After two decades of absence from the U.S. and UK stages, Vybz Kartel is back, and he’s making sure the world knows it. With a massive Barclays Center concert, a Wireless Festival appearance, and multiple industry accolades, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for The Worl’ Boss.

With dancehall continuing to dominate global music, Kartel’s return marks a pivotal moment for the genre, proving that his reign is far from over. Fans across the U.S., UK, and beyond can expect nothing short of dancehall history in the making.