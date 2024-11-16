News Americas, New York, NY, November 16, 2024: Last night, Puerto Rican boxing star, Amanda Serrano, 36 stepped into the ring for a historic rematch against Katie Taylor, 38, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the undisputed super lightweight title on the line and on the same card as the much anticipated and promoted Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

Amanda Serrano (left) and Katie Taylor (right) and exchange punches during their super lightweight world titles of the Premiere Boxing Championship on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Despite a strong showing, Serrano narrowly lost by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 95-94 in favor of the Irish born Taylor.

The match, which was a headline event on a card that also featured Paul defeating Tyson, was characterized by high drama and controversy. Serrano suffered a significant cut over her left eye from an accidental headbutt, leading to a medical examination in the sixth round. The Puerto Rican star persevered and finished all ten rounds, landing more punches overall than Taylor, according to fight statistics. However, Taylor’s clean combinations and ring control swayed the judges.

After the fight, Serrano took to Twitter to share her thoughts with humor and pride: “Did I do that?! (Steve Urkel voice) Wow, HIGHEST PAID & MOST PUNCHES LANDED. I’ve Made My Own Lane. I’m 1 of 1.” Her words reflect her confidence and resilience, even in the face of defeat and as many netizens claims she was robbed.

Serrano, who holds a net worth of $5 million as of 2024, has made history as the first female boxer to win world titles in seven different weight divisions. Her earnings, coupled with her influence in boxing, have solidified her as one of the most successful and iconic female athletes of her time and her fan base undoubtedly grew on November 15, 2024.

As Serrano continues to inspire, here are 10 things to know about this legendary boxer:

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor before the undisputed super lightweight championship fightat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

1. Trailblazer in Women’s Boxing

Amanda Serrano is the first female boxer, and the first Puerto Rican, to win world titles in more than four weight classes. She has achieved nine major world titles across seven weight divisions, earning a Guinness World Record.

2. Unified Featherweight Champion

Serrano has held the unified featherweight world championship for several years, including the WBO title since 2019, the IBO title since 2021, and the WBA title since 2023.

3. Puerto Rican Pride

Born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Serrano embodies the spirit of the Puerto Rican diaspora. Her heritage and culture remain a central part of her identity.

4. Historic Madison Square Garden Main Event

In 2022, Serrano made history as part of the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden. Though she narrowly lost to Katie Taylor, the event was a landmark moment for women in boxing.

5. Award-Winning Boxer

She has twice been named the WBO Female Boxer of the Year (2016 and 2018) and was the first woman to receive the WBO’s “Super World Championship” title.

6. Multi-Division Champion

Serrano’s ability to compete across weight classes is unparalleled. She has won titles from super flyweight to light welterweight, demonstrating incredible versatility.

7. History-Making Fights

In 2023, Serrano participated in the first women’s world title fight with 12 three-minute rounds since 2007, advocating for equality in the sport.

8. Undisputed Champion from Puerto Rico

She became Puerto Rico’s first undisputed boxing champion of the four-belt era after defeating Erika Cruz in February 2023.

9. Mixed Martial Arts Competitor

Serrano has also competed in MMA, showcasing her adaptability and skill in multiple combat sports.

10. Advocate for Women’s Boxing

Serrano has been a strong advocate for improved conditions for female boxers, including equal pay and longer fight durations, ensuring a lasting impact on the sport.

Amanda Serrano’s legacy is one of perseverance, skill, and breaking barriers. Discussions of a potential trilogy with Katie Taylor are already circulating, promising more excitement from one of boxing’s all-time greats.