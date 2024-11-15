These Are The Caribbean and Latin American Contestants In Miss Universe 2024

News Americas, New York, NY, November 15, 2024: The stage is set for the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, which will crown a new winner tomorrow, November 16, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico. Among the 130 contestants from around the globe are a dazzling array of competitors from the Caribbean and Latin America, each vying for the prestigious title through events including personal statements, in-depth interviews, and the highly anticipated evening gown and swimwear segments.

Preliminaries and Final Selection Process

The journey to the crown begins with the preliminaries, where all 130 contestants will compete in swimwear and showcase traditional costumes representing their countries. Unlike previous years, the preliminary phase will not feature a gala runway show, focusing instead on the swimwear and costume presentations.

From this round, the selection committee will narrow the field to 25 finalists. Four additional finalists will be chosen regionally, representing Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and Asia and Oceania. A public vote will determine the 30th and final spot.

Miss Trinidad and Tobago Jenelle Thongs participates in the The 73rd Miss Universe Competition – Preliminary Competition at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 14, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Miss Guyana Ariana Blaize participates in the The 73rd Miss Universe Competition – Preliminary Competition at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 14, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Miss Cuba Marianela Ancheta participates in the The 73rd Miss Universe Competition – Preliminary Competition at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 14, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Miss Jamaica Rachel Silvera participates in the The 73rd Miss Universe Competition – Preliminary Competition at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 14, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Miss Saint Lucia Skye Faucher participates in the The 73rd Miss Universe Competition – Preliminary Competition at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 14, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Miss U.S. Virgin Islands Stephany Andujar participates in the The 73rd Miss Universe Competition – Preliminary Competition at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 14, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Caribbean and Latin American Competitors

The Caribbean and Latin America are well-represented this year with a diverse group of contestants:

Argentina – Magali Benejam, 29

Aruba – Anouk Eman, 32

Bahamas – Selvinique Wright, 32

Belize – Halima Hoy, 30

Bolivia – Juliana Barrientos, 27

Bonaire – Ruby Pouchet, 29

Brazil – Luana Cavalcante, 25

British Virgin Islands – Deyounce Lowenfield, 20

Cayman Islands – Raegan Rutty, 22

Costa Rica – Elena Hidalgo, 32

Cuba – Marianela Ancheta, 31

Curaçao – Kimberly de Boer, 19

Dominican Republic – Celinee Santos, 24

Guadeloupe – Coraly Desplan, 20

Guatemala – Ana Gabriela Villanueva, 22

Guyana – Ariana Blaize, 26

Honduras – Stephanie Cam, 32

Jamaica – Rachel Silvera, 25

Mexico – María Fernanda Beltrán, 24

Nicaragua – , Geyssell Garcia, 29

Paraguay – Naomi Mendez, 32

Peru – Tatiana Calmell, 30

Puerto Rico – Jennifer Colin, 36

Saint Lucia – Skye Faucher, 26

Suriname – Pooja Chotkan, 23

Trinidad and Tobago – Jenelle Thongs, 32

Turks and Caicos – Raynae Myers, 23

Uruguay – Yanina Lucas, 28

U.S. Virgin Islands – Stephany Andujar, 28

Venezuela – Ileana Márquez, 28

An Unexpected Disqualification

Miss Panama, Italy Mora, was disqualified ahead of the competition, reducing the number of contestants to 130.

The Grand Finale

The final event, held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, will culminate in the crowning of the 73rd Miss Universe. With the Caribbean and Latin American competitors bringing beauty, talent, and cultural pride to the stage, all eyes will be on the region to see if one of its representatives takes home the crown.

This year’s pageant promises to be a memorable celebration of global beauty and diversity.