News Americas, Cheongju, South Korea, Fri. Nov. 1, 2024: On the 30th of October, the fourth graduation ceremony with over 100,000 graduates was held at the Shincheonji Church in Cheongju, setting a new record for the largest single-denomination event. Gyeonggi Tourism Organization’s last-minute cancellation of the venue has sparked controversy.

At noon on October 30, 2024, the “Zion Christian Mission Center’s Class 115 Graduation Ceremony for 111,628 Graduates” took place at Shincheonji’s Cheongju Church. This marked a record-breaking event for a single religious denomination, with Shincheonji now producing over 100,000 graduates four times (in 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024).

Over 10,000 international graduates and 1,000 overseas religious leaders attended the ceremony in person, with domestic graduates joining online from Shincheonji churches nationwide.

Initially, the ceremony was scheduled to be held at Paju Imjingak Peace Park. However, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization abruptly canceled the booking one day before the event, prompting Shincheonji to relocate to Cheongju Church. Some criticize the sudden, unilateral cancellation without prior consultation, calling it unjust. Shincheonji has declared it will pursue legal and administrative action for compensation of costs and damages.

Over 10,000 international graduates and 1,000 overseas religious leaders attended the ceremony in person, with domestic graduates joining online from Shincheonji churches nationwide. The ceremony opened with a speech by Chairman Lee Man-hee, who praised the 12 tribes' unification and the achievement of prophecy in Revelation.

In his speech, Chairman Lee stressed the significance of joining Shincheonji’s 12 tribes to fulfill God’s new nation. Only Shincheonji, he noted, provides the means to fully understand the prophecies in Revelation. He also highlighted that only those who avoid adding to or subtracting from the Book of Revelation can attain heaven, urging the graduates to become capable teachers themselves.

Following the opening ceremony, awards were presented to 41,764 graduates for perfect attendance and 5,262 for excellence in evangelism. Zion Christian Mission Center’s Director Tan Young-jin expressed pride in Shincheonji’s unique and rapid growth, noting that it is the only church to expand by over 100,000 members annually.

A pastor who formerly served 25 years in Presbyterian ministry shared his journey to Shincheonji, expressing gratitude for the teachings that guided him to what he now considers the true path.

A Zion Christian Mission Center representative highlighted that this graduating class studied the entire Bible and underwent rigorous testing. Shincheonji’s structured educational system has attracted interest from both domestic and international religious groups, with many expressing a desire to collaborate.

A Shincheonji representative noted, “Graduates have eagerly awaited this day, and although venue changes caused complications, we are committed to honoring this ceremony. The 111,000 graduates, despite facing challenges, will continue to glorify God.”