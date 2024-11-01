By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 1, 2024: Although often overlooked as part of the broader “Black” voting bloc, Caribbean immigrants are an increasingly significant portion of the growing pool of foreign-born eligible voters in the United States.

A News Americas analysis of the latest naturalization data from the Department of Homeland Security reveals that between 2002 and 2022, 1,838,516 Caribbean immigrants became U.S. citizens, joining the ranks of eligible voters. Naturalizations peaked in 2022, with a record 132,699 new Caribbean Americans gaining U.S. citizenship, according to DHS data.

caribbean-immigrants-voters-usa
U.S. Army soldiers Spc. Javante Campbell, 21, from Jamaica (R) and Spc. Elvin Almonte, 35, from the Dominican Republic embrace after becoming American citizens at a naturalization ceremony in July 2021. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Significant milestones over the years reflect this increase:

2008 Surge: In 2008, the number of naturalized Caribbean immigrants jumped to 131,935, likely in response to heightened interest in the landmark presidential election.

2012-2016: During the years 2012 to 2016, the naturalized Caribbean voting population remained strong, with 109,762 eligible voters in 2012 and an increase to 105,204 by 2016.

2020-2022: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, naturalizations continued to rise, reaching 80,879 in 2020 and then sharply increasing to 132,699 by 2022, reflecting renewed motivations for U.S. citizenship within the Caribbean community.

The full data from 2002 to 2022 were as follows:

YearNaturalized Caribbean Immigrants
2022132,699
2021120,601
202080,879
2019101,312
201895,298
201792,540
2016105,204
201592,807
201483,376
2013120,995
2012109,762
201179,820
201062,535
200984,917
2008131,935
200768,577
200690,979
200564,672
200454,811
200346,154
200258,943

TOP NATIONALITY FOR NATURALIZATION

Among Caribbean immigrants, nationals from four countries represent the largest shares of naturalized voters: Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Haiti.

Cubans

Caribbean nationals from Cuba were the largest group to be naturalized in the 20-year period with almost 600,000 naturalizations at 586,476. The majority were naturalized in 2013 with a whopping 120,995 becoming US citizens. Here’s the full run down over the two decades:

YearNaturalized Cuban Immigrants
202246,913
202147,919
202031,369
201936,246
201832,089
201725,961
201632,101
201525,770
201424,092
2013120,995
201231,244
201121,071
201014,050
200924,891
200839,871
200715,394
200621,481
200511,227
200411,236
20037,727
200210,889

Dominicans

They were followed by Dominicans who made up the second largest group of eligible Caribbean voters naturalized in the two decades, reaching almost half a million at 490,064.

In 2022, 34,525 Dominicans became U.S. citizens, the highest number since 2013.

YearNaturalized Dominican Immigrants
202234,525
202128,103
202018,675
201923,101
201822,970
201729,734
201631,320
201526,665
201423,775
201339,590
201233,351
201120,508
201015,451
200920,778
200835,251
200720,645
200622,165
200520,831
200415,464
200312,627
200215,591

Jamaicans

Jamaican nationals represented the third largest group among Caribbean naturalized voters over the 20-year period, reaching over 300,000 at 322,318. Some 22,963 Jamaicans became U.S. citizens in 2022 alone, the highest number in the two-decade period.

YearNaturalized Jamaican Immigrants
202222,963
202120,716
202013,465
201918,010
201817,213
201715,087
201616,772
201516,566
201413,547
201316,442
201215,531
201114,591
201012,070
200915,098
200821,324
200712,314
200618,953
200513,674
200412,271
200311,232
200213,973

Haitians

Haitians formed the fourth-largest group. Between 2002 and 2022, 283,393. Haitians were naturalized.

Only 18,001 Haitian nationals naturalized in 2022, a drop from 2008 and 2013.  

YearNaturalized Haitian Immigrants
202218,001
202114,882
202010,865
201914,308
201814,389
201712,794
201615,276
201514,053
201413,676
201323,480
201219,114
201114,191
201012,291
200913,290
200821,229
200710,557
200615,979
20059,740
20048,215
20037,263
20029,280

As the count-down is on to Nov. 5th, Caribbean Americans are well-positioned to impact key elections in 2024 and beyond, especially in an election where for the first time, a candidate with roots to the Caribbean is in the Presidential race and could become the US’ next President and first with heritage in that region.

