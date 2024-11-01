By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 1, 2024: Although often overlooked as part of the broader “Black” voting bloc, Caribbean immigrants are an increasingly significant portion of the growing pool of foreign-born eligible voters in the United States.

A News Americas analysis of the latest naturalization data from the Department of Homeland Security reveals that between 2002 and 2022, 1,838,516 Caribbean immigrants became U.S. citizens, joining the ranks of eligible voters. Naturalizations peaked in 2022, with a record 132,699 new Caribbean Americans gaining U.S. citizenship, according to DHS data.

U.S. Army soldiers Spc. Javante Campbell, 21, from Jamaica (R) and Spc. Elvin Almonte, 35, from the Dominican Republic embrace after becoming American citizens at a naturalization ceremony in July 2021. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Significant milestones over the years reflect this increase:

2008 Surge: In 2008, the number of naturalized Caribbean immigrants jumped to 131,935, likely in response to heightened interest in the landmark presidential election.

2012-2016: During the years 2012 to 2016, the naturalized Caribbean voting population remained strong, with 109,762 eligible voters in 2012 and an increase to 105,204 by 2016.

2020-2022: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, naturalizations continued to rise, reaching 80,879 in 2020 and then sharply increasing to 132,699 by 2022, reflecting renewed motivations for U.S. citizenship within the Caribbean community.

The full data from 2002 to 2022 were as follows:

Year Naturalized Caribbean Immigrants 2022 132,699 2021 120,601 2020 80,879 2019 101,312 2018 95,298 2017 92,540 2016 105,204 2015 92,807 2014 83,376 2013 120,995 2012 109,762 2011 79,820 2010 62,535 2009 84,917 2008 131,935 2007 68,577 2006 90,979 2005 64,672 2004 54,811 2003 46,154 2002 58,943

TOP NATIONALITY FOR NATURALIZATION

Among Caribbean immigrants, nationals from four countries represent the largest shares of naturalized voters: Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Haiti.

Cubans

Caribbean nationals from Cuba were the largest group to be naturalized in the 20-year period with almost 600,000 naturalizations at 586,476. The majority were naturalized in 2013 with a whopping 120,995 becoming US citizens. Here’s the full run down over the two decades:

Year Naturalized Cuban Immigrants 2022 46,913 2021 47,919 2020 31,369 2019 36,246 2018 32,089 2017 25,961 2016 32,101 2015 25,770 2014 24,092 2013 120,995 2012 31,244 2011 21,071 2010 14,050 2009 24,891 2008 39,871 2007 15,394 2006 21,481 2005 11,227 2004 11,236 2003 7,727 2002 10,889

Dominicans

They were followed by Dominicans who made up the second largest group of eligible Caribbean voters naturalized in the two decades, reaching almost half a million at 490,064.

In 2022, 34,525 Dominicans became U.S. citizens, the highest number since 2013.

Year Naturalized Dominican Immigrants 2022 34,525 2021 28,103 2020 18,675 2019 23,101 2018 22,970 2017 29,734 2016 31,320 2015 26,665 2014 23,775 2013 39,590 2012 33,351 2011 20,508 2010 15,451 2009 20,778 2008 35,251 2007 20,645 2006 22,165 2005 20,831 2004 15,464 2003 12,627 2002 15,591

Jamaicans

Jamaican nationals represented the third largest group among Caribbean naturalized voters over the 20-year period, reaching over 300,000 at 322,318. Some 22,963 Jamaicans became U.S. citizens in 2022 alone, the highest number in the two-decade period.

Year Naturalized Jamaican Immigrants 2022 22,963 2021 20,716 2020 13,465 2019 18,010 2018 17,213 2017 15,087 2016 16,772 2015 16,566 2014 13,547 2013 16,442 2012 15,531 2011 14,591 2010 12,070 2009 15,098 2008 21,324 2007 12,314 2006 18,953 2005 13,674 2004 12,271 2003 11,232 2002 13,973

Haitians

Haitians formed the fourth-largest group. Between 2002 and 2022, 283,393. Haitians were naturalized.

Only 18,001 Haitian nationals naturalized in 2022, a drop from 2008 and 2013.

Year Naturalized Haitian Immigrants 2022 18,001 2021 14,882 2020 10,865 2019 14,308 2018 14,389 2017 12,794 2016 15,276 2015 14,053 2014 13,676 2013 23,480 2012 19,114 2011 14,191 2010 12,291 2009 13,290 2008 21,229 2007 10,557 2006 15,979 2005 9,740 2004 8,215 2003 7,263 2002 9,280

As the count-down is on to Nov. 5th, Caribbean Americans are well-positioned to impact key elections in 2024 and beyond, especially in an election where for the first time, a candidate with roots to the Caribbean is in the Presidential race and could become the US’ next President and first with heritage in that region.