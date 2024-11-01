By Felicia J. Persaud
A NAN FIRST
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 1, 2024: Although often overlooked as part of the broader “Black” voting bloc, Caribbean immigrants are an increasingly significant portion of the growing pool of foreign-born eligible voters in the United States.
A News Americas analysis of the latest naturalization data from the Department of Homeland Security reveals that between 2002 and 2022, 1,838,516 Caribbean immigrants became U.S. citizens, joining the ranks of eligible voters. Naturalizations peaked in 2022, with a record 132,699 new Caribbean Americans gaining U.S. citizenship, according to DHS data.
Significant milestones over the years reflect this increase:
2008 Surge: In 2008, the number of naturalized Caribbean immigrants jumped to 131,935, likely in response to heightened interest in the landmark presidential election.
2012-2016: During the years 2012 to 2016, the naturalized Caribbean voting population remained strong, with 109,762 eligible voters in 2012 and an increase to 105,204 by 2016.
2020-2022: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, naturalizations continued to rise, reaching 80,879 in 2020 and then sharply increasing to 132,699 by 2022, reflecting renewed motivations for U.S. citizenship within the Caribbean community.
The full data from 2002 to 2022 were as follows:
|Year
|Naturalized Caribbean Immigrants
|2022
|132,699
|2021
|120,601
|2020
|80,879
|2019
|101,312
|2018
|95,298
|2017
|92,540
|2016
|105,204
|2015
|92,807
|2014
|83,376
|2013
|120,995
|2012
|109,762
|2011
|79,820
|2010
|62,535
|2009
|84,917
|2008
|131,935
|2007
|68,577
|2006
|90,979
|2005
|64,672
|2004
|54,811
|2003
|46,154
|2002
|58,943
TOP NATIONALITY FOR NATURALIZATION
Among Caribbean immigrants, nationals from four countries represent the largest shares of naturalized voters: Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Haiti.
Cubans
Caribbean nationals from Cuba were the largest group to be naturalized in the 20-year period with almost 600,000 naturalizations at 586,476. The majority were naturalized in 2013 with a whopping 120,995 becoming US citizens. Here’s the full run down over the two decades:
|Year
|Naturalized Cuban Immigrants
|2022
|46,913
|2021
|47,919
|2020
|31,369
|2019
|36,246
|2018
|32,089
|2017
|25,961
|2016
|32,101
|2015
|25,770
|2014
|24,092
|2013
|120,995
|2012
|31,244
|2011
|21,071
|2010
|14,050
|2009
|24,891
|2008
|39,871
|2007
|15,394
|2006
|21,481
|2005
|11,227
|2004
|11,236
|2003
|7,727
|2002
|10,889
Dominicans
They were followed by Dominicans who made up the second largest group of eligible Caribbean voters naturalized in the two decades, reaching almost half a million at 490,064.
In 2022, 34,525 Dominicans became U.S. citizens, the highest number since 2013.
|Year
|Naturalized Dominican Immigrants
|2022
|34,525
|2021
|28,103
|2020
|18,675
|2019
|23,101
|2018
|22,970
|2017
|29,734
|2016
|31,320
|2015
|26,665
|2014
|23,775
|2013
|39,590
|2012
|33,351
|2011
|20,508
|2010
|15,451
|2009
|20,778
|2008
|35,251
|2007
|20,645
|2006
|22,165
|2005
|20,831
|2004
|15,464
|2003
|12,627
|2002
|15,591
Jamaicans
Jamaican nationals represented the third largest group among Caribbean naturalized voters over the 20-year period, reaching over 300,000 at 322,318. Some 22,963 Jamaicans became U.S. citizens in 2022 alone, the highest number in the two-decade period.
|Year
|Naturalized Jamaican Immigrants
|2022
|22,963
|2021
|20,716
|2020
|13,465
|2019
|18,010
|2018
|17,213
|2017
|15,087
|2016
|16,772
|2015
|16,566
|2014
|13,547
|2013
|16,442
|2012
|15,531
|2011
|14,591
|2010
|12,070
|2009
|15,098
|2008
|21,324
|2007
|12,314
|2006
|18,953
|2005
|13,674
|2004
|12,271
|2003
|11,232
|2002
|13,973
Haitians
Haitians formed the fourth-largest group. Between 2002 and 2022, 283,393. Haitians were naturalized.
Only 18,001 Haitian nationals naturalized in 2022, a drop from 2008 and 2013.
|Year
|Naturalized Haitian Immigrants
|2022
|18,001
|2021
|14,882
|2020
|10,865
|2019
|14,308
|2018
|14,389
|2017
|12,794
|2016
|15,276
|2015
|14,053
|2014
|13,676
|2013
|23,480
|2012
|19,114
|2011
|14,191
|2010
|12,291
|2009
|13,290
|2008
|21,229
|2007
|10,557
|2006
|15,979
|2005
|9,740
|2004
|8,215
|2003
|7,263
|2002
|9,280
As the count-down is on to Nov. 5th, Caribbean Americans are well-positioned to impact key elections in 2024 and beyond, especially in an election where for the first time, a candidate with roots to the Caribbean is in the Presidential race and could become the US’ next President and first with heritage in that region.