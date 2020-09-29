American Sensation Christian Pulisic Hints At Injury Return For Himself & Newer Chelsea Acquisition

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 28, 2020: Chelsea and USMNT soccer star Christian Pulisic is yet to play for the Blues this season, having sustained an injury towards the end of the 2019/20 campaign but looks to be well on his way to some first-team action.

The Blues have shown their intent by making several high-profile signings over the last few months and just recently completed a deal for Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Hakim Ziyech joined the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr but, unlike Werner, Havertz, Chilwell and Silva, has not been able to suit up for his new club as he’s also been sidelined with an injury.

If Pulisic’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by, the attackers could be on the verge of returning. On paper, Chelsea does have one of the most formidable sides in English football. The Stamford Bridge club is currently 12/1 to win the Premier League title this season with William Hill.

William Hill is one of the oldest bookmakers in the UK but American fans can enjoy punting there just as well. The sportsbook is offering 4/11 on Chelsea to beat West Brom this weekend, with the Baggies 8/1 to win and a draw at 19/5.

Silva and Chilwell made their Blues debuts on Wednesday and put in good performances as Chelsea beat Barnsley 6-0 in the EFL Cup. Havertz opened his scoring account for the club with a hat-trick but the fixture came too soon for Ziyech and it’s thought that the weekend could also be too early for the Dutch/Morrocan star. Both he and Pulisic are more likely to be targeting the Blues’ clash with Crystal Palace a week from Saturday.

As for the EFL Cup, William Hill has the Blues at 7/1 to lift the trophy at the end of the term. Manchester City is the favorite on that front at 5/2 with said bookies, while Premier League Champions Liverpool are 11/2. Manchester United is also 7/1; Everton and Arsenal are right in behind at 8/1.

Pulisic’s team will also be trying their feet in the Champions League and William Hill’s offering 25/1 on their chances of conquering Europe at the end of 2020/21. Man City is also the favorites in this competition at 9/2 – current holders Bayern Munich are 4/1 in that regard.