What’s The Difference Between Delta-8 and CBD?

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 29, 2020: Everyone is familiar with CBD, and it is with no doubt that it’s becoming immensely popular. But the next big thing, Delta-8 THC, is the talk of the town, and people wonder how it differs from CBD.

If you’re a cannabis enthusiast, you should understand the difference between Delta-8 and CBD. How are they alike? How do they differ? Let’s figure out the answer to these questions, so you’ll know what to expect when you try Delta-8.

What is Delta-8?

Delta-8 is a minor cannabinoid that is a weaker version of THC (commonly known as Delta-9). It can be found in cannabis plants but only in low concentrations (lower than 0.1%). Since its concentration from hemp flowers is limited, other manufacturers resort to human-made methods to produce Delta-8.

The preparation of Delta-8 can be formed through the oxidation of its more potent derivative, Delta-9 THC. The compounds of THC are isolated, and its products will then turn into Delta-8.

Like THC, Delta-8 has psychoactive effects on a person. Studies have shown that Delta-8 is beneficial for anxiety, depression, pain, and those who have a poor appetite.

What is CBD?

CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, is the second most leading compound found in hemp plants. The most abundant molecule found in hemp or cannabis plants is THC.

Though CBD may share similar properties with Delta-8, their main difference is that CBD does not produce psychoactive effects. CBD has gained its popularity and has been in the market for a while now. Compared to Delta-8, that needs further studies and hasn’t gained much fame like CBD.

CBD is known for its benefits in dealing with anxiety, depression, insomnia, preventing seizures, managing cancer-related pain, and more. [2]

CBD vs. Delta-8

Though the chemical properties of CBD and Delta-8 are similar, they differ a lot. The main difference between CBD and Delta-8 is the psychoactive effects. Other than that, here are the differences between CBD and Delta-8.

Euphoric Effects

CBD does not produce euphoric effects, but Delta-8 does. Think of Delta-8 as the little brother of Delta-9 THC, because Delta-8 has weaker psychoactive effects.

CBD will not make you high since it binds lightly to the neurotransmitters in the body’s endocannabinoid system (CB-1). On the other hand, Delta-8 will have a euphoric effect because it will have a stronger bond with the CB-1 neurotransmitters, and it will react differently.

Benefits

Since CBD has undergone a lot of studies, the health benefits are proven. CBD induces sleep, relaxation, stimulate appetite, manage anxiety, reduce stress, lessen insomnia, improve memory, and pain relief.

Delta-8 has similar health benefits as CBD, except that Delta-8 produces the euphoric feeling. CBD will create a calming effect like Delta-8, but you won’t experience euphoria.

Legal Status

CBD and all other byproducts of industrial hemp are legal nationwide. It is protected under the federal law called the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018.

So is Delta-8 legal? YES! Delta-8 is federally legal as long as the THC content is less than 0.3% and naturally derived from the hemp plant. If Delta-8 is derived from the marijuana plant and has 0.3% THC concentration, it will now be considered a controlled substance.

Although CBD and Delta-8 are legal at the federal level, laws in every state may differ. Some states only legalize CBD and Delta-8 for medicinal use, but for some, they can be bought for recreational purposes. It is recommended to check the legality of both substances in every state before making any purchase.

Safety

CBD is tagged as safe, thanks to the established research throughout the years, and there is no question when it comes to its safety. CBD is well-tolerated, but the known side effects are dry mouth, drowsiness, diarrhea, fatigue, and appetite loss. Proven studies also show that CBD has drug interactions with blood thinners like Warfarin.

On the other hand, there are no known side effects and drug interactions of Delta-8. Are there no side effects because it’s safe? Or it hasn’t been established yet? We know that Delta-8 is a new game-changer in the market that needs further studies regarding its long-term effects and safety.

Drug Test Results

Here’s what you need to know concerning drug test results. CBD and Delta-8 will not be detected during a saliva swab. As for urine and blood tests, CBD will not show, but Delta-8 will show-up.

Drug tests look for the presence of THC since this produces the euphoric effects. Since Delta-8 has a stronger THC concentration, you could fail in a drug test even after weeks of your last Delta-8 dose.

Accessibility

Understandably, CBD is more accessible for consumers to buy than Delta-8. This is because people are well-acquainted with CBD, and it has been on the market for a longer period.

Delta-8 products are limited compared to CBD, but there are a lot of shops that now carry Delta-8.

Where to Buy Delta-8 THC?

Indeed, Delta-8 THC is gaining more popularity nowadays. It is available in gummy forms, syringe distillates, vape cartridges, and comes in different flavors too. Delta-8 might be just right for your needs and may bring a lot of health benefits to you.