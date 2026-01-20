News Americas, ORLANDO, FL, Tues. Jan. 20, 2026: The Orlando Pride have announced the signing of Jamaican international forward Solai Washington, securing the former Florida State Seminole through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028.

Reggae Grilz Solai Washington Signed By Orlando Pride

“Solai is a player we’ve been tracking closely during her two years in college,” Pride head coach Seb Hines said in a club release. “Her composure on the ball, ability to break lines, and the maturity she showed at Florida State make her an excellent fit for what we’re building. She brings energy, versatility, and a strong competitive edge. We’re excited to welcome her to Orlando and see the impact she can make both on and off the field.”

The 20-year-old, 5’6″ attacker, originally from Atlanta, made 35 appearances for Florida State across two seasons, scoring eight goals and recording four assists. She played a key role in the Seminoles’ 2025 NCAA national championship run and their 2024 ACC tournament title. Washington’s collegiate accolades include selection to the 2024 ACC All-Freshmen Team, the 2024 All-ACC Academic Team, and TopDrawerSoccer’s Top 100 Freshmen list, where she ranked No. 42.

On the international stage, Washington has already gained experience at the highest level. She earned three senior caps with Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, making her debut in a scoreless draw against France – an impressive milestone achieved while still a teenager.

What It Means for Orlando

Orlando’s need for added depth in attacking positions has been well documented, and Washington represents a high-upside addition in an area of need. While the Pride could still benefit from proven NWSL scorers to support established stars like Barbra Banda, Marta, and Jacquie Ovalle, investing in young talent remains a key part of long-term roster building – especially in the post-draft era of the NWSL.

Washington was not the most prolific scorer at Florida State, but her early exposure to World Cup football at just 17 speaks volumes about her potential. With experienced teammates and a strong development environment under Hines and his staff, the Pride will look to help Washington take the next step in her professional and international career.