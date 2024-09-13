dancehall-star-Spice-releases-new-single

News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. September 13, 2024: Queen of Dancehall, Spice, has just released her latest single, “Sitt’n Fi Chat,” via VP Records and Shaggy’s label, Ranch Entertainment.

Spice drops Sitt’n Fi Chat

The track is the third release on the popular “Badman” riddim, following Olaf Blackwood and Shaggy’s “Selector Pull It” and Junior Cat’s “Rude Bwoy Sumthin.” Produced by Shaggy and Shane Hoosong, the single is already generating excitement across the dancehall scene.

Accompanying the release is a dynamic, career-spanning music video featuring legendary artists like Ninja Man and Vybz Kartel, highlighting Spice’s journey as a dancehall icon.

Watch the video here.